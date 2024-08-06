MN: Walk audit designed to study connection to new rapid-transit system

Aug. 5—ROCHESTER — The planned Link Rapid Transit is expected to draw ridership from surrounding neighborhoods, as it anticipates 11,000 riders on the first with its planned launch in 2026.

To better understand how future riders will access the dedicated service along Second Street Southwest, Rochester's Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee is asking residents to join an Aug. 10 walking audit of 11th Avenue stretching from Second Street Southwest to 14th Street Northwest.

"A walking audit is a great way for participants to observe and evaluate a location's walkability," said Matt Tse, Rochester's active transportation coordinator. "We can identify and document whether and how pedestrians can safely travel along a street, navigate an intersection and get to their destinations."

Participants in the audit will walk the 16-block corridor to see firsthand what challenges exist for people walking and biking to the Link route, as well as discuss opportunities for improvement.

It's an area that links the Kutzky Park neighborhood with retail spaces north of Civic Center Drive, and Tse said it's already highlighted in the city's Active Transportation Plan as an area with gaps in pedestrian and bicycle amenities.

With new residential spaces being built on the northern edge of the Kutzky Park neighborhood, the need for safe pedestrian crossings has been mentioned in planning efforts, and Tse said the walk audit will help provide insights into what is needed.

The audit will use guidelines similar to those used in an AARP walk audit organized by Family Service Rochester in the Slatterly Park Neighborhood last year.

Tse said participation from a variety of Rochester residents, including families, will help produce a broad view of what is needed and what opportunities for improvements exist.

After the walk, a community workshop will be used to provide participants with a chance to identify additional issues and opportunities along 11th Avenue, as well Third Avenue Southeast and Fourth Street Southeast, as they connect to the eastern edge of the Link route.

"At the end of the day, the walk audits and the bike audits are really about allowing community members to peer into some of the city processes, but also really empower them to walk the streets themselves and give the city input on where the community feels there is need for complete street improvements," Tse said.

The audit is part of a larger corridor study being conducted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city in advance of the Link system's implementation.

The $143 million bus-based system is being designed to provide dedicated service through downtown, largely along Second Street Southwest with stops every five to 10 minutes at each of the seven stations along the 2.8-mile route.

Tse said the goal is to develop an action plan aimed at ensuring pedestrian and bicycle amenities are available to help residents get the most out of the new downtown transit service.

Participants in the walk audit will start at Washington Elementary School, 1200 11th Ave. NW. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, with the walking audit being conducted from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

The walk will be approximately a mile, so participants are being encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes.

Following the walk, the Community Visioning and Quick Build Workshop will be conducted from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Washington Elementary.

Both events are being considered family-friendly and snacks will be provided.

Anyone unable to attend the Aug. 10 activities can share insights on the online comment map on the project's website at https://talk.dot.state.mn.us/rochester-active-transportation-connections.

___

(c)2024 the Post-Bulletin

Visit the Post-Bulletin at www.postbulletin.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.