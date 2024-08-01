MO: No St. Louis County money will be used for MetroLink expansion, transit head says

CLAYTON — No money from St. Louis County’s transit budget will be used for a planned MetroLink expansion in the city, the head of the region’s transit agency said Tuesday.

County taxpayers partially fund the Bi-State Development Agency, which runs MetroLink trains and Metro buses.

But only city money will be used for a planned expansion there, Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach said at a special County Council budget hearing on Tuesday.

Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas, of unincorporated South County, asked Roach how much of the county’s transit budget will be “dedicated to expansion.”

“Zero. Absolutely zero,” Roach said.

County money would only be used if it decided to build its own expansion, he added.

“It’s an open question that should be debated,” Roach said. “Those are decisions made at your level, not mine.”

St. Louis County’s expansion idea lacks funding, according to County Executive Sam Page’s administration.

A consulting firm last year recommended four possible expansion routes that would have all started at Natural Bridge Avenue and North Grand Boulevard in north St. Louis city.

But there’s no local funding source to help pay for connecting rails across the 3 miles between the northern end of the city’s planned “green line” and the the city-county boundary.

The city’s green line would go to the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency complex northwest of downtown and then head to the city’s south side.

