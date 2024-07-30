WI: Eau Claire transit rally focuses on the importance of public transportation to the community

EAU CLAIRE — “I’m tired of transit being called non-essential,” said Phil Swanhorst, chair of both the JONAH Transportation Task Force and the City Transit Commission, at a transit rally on Thursday.

“During the pandemic, we were essential. The buses all ran during the pandemic. There was no cutting service. But when it comes to budget time, then we’re not essential.”

The transit rally, organized by JONAH, took place at Wilson Park in Eau Claire on Thursday. Tables with paper and markers were set up for gatherers to make spur-of-the-moment hand-made signs, and several speakers gathered by the microphone and speaker to offer their words about the importance of supporting public transit.

“I see the posters: ‘Expand transit’, ‘Need transportation and transit on Sundays’, ‘We need the bus’, ‘We need more routes’, ‘We need more frequent routes’,” said City Council member Clara Serrano. “We have got to have all these things, but there is actually a situation with the way our cities are funded. We don’t have a funding mechanism to make that happen. (It’s) very very frustrating.”

“We want to make known to our community that our bus system isn’t just another public sector system that can be cut at budget cutting time,” said Swanhorst.

Those who spoke included members of JONAH, city and county government leaders, as well as local citizens who ride the bus. Many both praised the busing system for the quality of service provided while also offering complaints about its limited schedule and availability in the area.

Several criticisms were made about bus service not being available on Sundays, especially when some individuals want to find a way to get to church.

“It’s getting too dangerous for me to drive,” said city transit rider, Jane. Her last name was intentionally withheld at the rally. “I’m a senior citizen. I have a car which is in the hospital, because, in the last year, I had three accidents. That’s why my kids don’t want me to drive anymore.”

She praised the city bus for its comfort and the accommodations it has for bringing her walker on board.

Several speakers spoke about the poor and disabled and their dependence on public transportation, how expensive purchasing a car can be, and how the current access limitations limits their job prospects and their ability to get to medical appointments.

Serrano stressed the importance of encouraging more people to utilize the public transit system, offering several benefits to utilizing public transit.

“(The) time you’re riding the bus — guess what? You have time to do something else. You can catch up with an old friend, (you) can actually be on your cell phone, you can read,” she said. “It’s a time saver to ride the bus.”

Offering a vision for cultural change away from just automobiles, she said, “I think we can really inspire more people to ride the bus and therefore find a creative way to fund more (service).”

“I want to encourage everyone to ride the bus,” said rider Jane. “Let’s ask our leaders to help make it easier for people.”

In addition to the bus system, words were also said about recent developments in the railway system.

Rider Cory, who utilizes his bike and the bus system regularly, said, “We need the transit system. It doesn’t matter what income level you are.”

After the speeches, gatherers marched around downtown Eau Claire with their signs before returning back to the park for closing remarks.

