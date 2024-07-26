NY: Congestion pricing supporters sue NY Gov. Hochul over ‘indefinite pause’

NEW YORK — Congestion pricing supporters filed twin suits against Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court, arguing her “indefinite pause” violated New York state law.

The twin legal actions, part of City Comptroller Brad Lander’s pro-congestion pricing coalition, argue that Hochul’s eleventh-hour decision to put congestion pricing on an “indefinite pause” last month was illegal, violating both the law that created the tolling plan and state environmental laws that rely on it.

One suit, brought by the good governance group City Club of New York, argues Hochul’s congestion kibosh was undemocratic, violating the state’s separation of powers.

“This case is about democracy and executive overreach,” the suit reads.

The other, filed jointly by the Sierra Club, the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance, and Riders Alliance, argues that Hochul’s decision violates the the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, a 2019 law that specifically mentions congestion pricing as a means of reaching lower emission targets.

The congestion pricing plan — which in its final iteration would have charged motorists a base toll of $15 once a day to drive on surface streets in Midtown and lower Manhattan — was legally mandated by state lawmakers in 2019, when legislators said the MTA board “shall” implement congestion pricing as part of a bid to fund the agency.

The plan was charged with raising $1 billion in toll revenue per year, money that was to be used to pay down the debt on an expected $15 billion in bonds earmarked for the MTA’s capital budget, meant to fund both repairs and expansions of the region’s mass transit system.

Just three weeks before the toll was to go into effect — following five years of planning and federal authorizations and in the midst of at least eight separate legal challenges — Hochul announced she was ordering the MTA to “pause” the toll, arguing it would be an undue economic burden on New Yorkers.

-------

©2024 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.