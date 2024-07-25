IL: MTD raises fee for Unit 4 transportation by 20 percent, citing 'employee shortfalls,' 'hyper-inflation'

Jul. 24—CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District raised its fee for transporting Champaign middle and high school students by more than 20 percent for the next school year, with MTD officials saying the original calculation was even higher, due to employee shortages and inflation.

The Champaign school board approved the 2024-25 transportation agreement with the MTD at its meeting Monday. The total fee for the 2024-25 school year is $675,517, an increase of $114,862 from the previous school year.

"The Finance and Transportation Departments will be conducting additional analysis regarding ridership and route information," school officials said.

The new rate represents a 32 percent increase over the 2018-19 school year, with the previous biggest increase during that time being about 6 percent between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

While this year's jump is much larger, MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt said that his agency has done its best to keep the increase down.

He explained that the MTD typically takes the hourly rate from its last audited year and applies an estimated rate of increase to formulate a rate for the current fiscal year. It then charges 35 percent of this rate to schools and multiplies that by the number hours of service provided.

For the upcoming school year, those calculations originally resulted in an annual cost of $733,636.

"As you can see, post-pandemic employee shortfalls and hyper-inflation have caused our expenses to balloon significantly over the last year," Gnadt wrote in a letter to Superintendent Sheila Boozer.

He added that the MTD knew that this would be a "dramatic jump," so officials decided to calculate the fee based on the actual audited rate for fiscal year 2023 rather than the projected rate for fiscal year 2024, reducing the total to $675,517.

Gnadt said average daily ridership is about 1,300 students, adding that a "pretty small group" ride yellow school buses because they live within school district boundaries but not MTD boundaries.

The situation is the same in Urbana, where the MTD also provides transportation for the majority of middle and high school students, according to Katherine Tellez, the district's director of communications and marketing.

The Urbana school board approved its agreement with the MTD in May. Tellez said its total for the 2024-25 school year is $237,690, a 19 percent increase over the 2023-24 school year.

A memo from Chief Financial Officer Caty Roland said the expense will be included in the district's "annual pupil transportation claim" and be partially funded by the state.

Gnadt said the MTD serves an average of 376 Urbana students each day. He said it used the same formula to calculate the fee for Urbana as it did for Champaign.

Asked if worker shortages and inflation will continue to be a problem, he said the MTD now has a "full employee ratio," accomplished in part by increasing wages.

He said his agency also decreased the number of steps to get to the top of the wage scale and now allows new hires with driving experience to start at a higher spot on the scale.

"All of that has increased our costs, because we were not able to hire people," Gnadt said. "We were really struggling, filling that employment gap. And so we've made these adjustments, and that has allowed us to close that employment gap."

