CA: More than 100 affordable homes might sprout near San Jose train stop

SAN JOSE — An affordable housing development that would produce more than 100 residential units could sprout in San Jose near retail hubs and a train stop, city documents show.

The residential project is being proposed for 1207 North Capitol Avenue in east San Jose’s Alum Rock district, according to the proposal on file with the Planning Department. The Danco Group, a real estate firm based in the Humboldt County city of Arcata, is heading up the project.

“The 1207 North Capitol Multifamily Housing project addresses the critical need for affordable housing while nurturing a sense of community and well-being among residents and the broader neighborhood,” Danco Group states on its website.

The development would produce 129 affordable residences, according to the Danco Group’s website. It would be built on the site of a vacant lot.

“The 1207 North Capitol multifamily housing project is a forward-thinking development in San Jose’s Alum Rock neighborhood,” Danco said in the web post.

The apartment complex is a transit-oriented development, according to the developer.

“Positioned along a major public transportation route, with easy access to a nearby light rail station, the project prioritizes connectivity,” Danco stated on the website.

The residential development includes open green spaces that would become amenities for the community, according to the project proposal.

“The project includes over 13,000 square feet of communal areas such as lounges, community rooms, fitness facilities, and exterior open spaces,” Danco states on its website. “These areas promote physical health, recreation, and socialization, fostering human connections and a strong sense of community.”

The project is near two retail centers and restaurants, as well as single-family homes.

“With careful planning and a focus on creating a dynamic residential community, the project will be a fundamental part of the Alum Rock community in San Jose,” Danco states on its website.

