TX: Harris County Commissioner asks for official vote to shelve University Corridor rapid transit

Jun. 21—Concerned the University Corridor rapid transit line project could be delayed for years, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis on Friday called on Metro to move forward with the voter-approved project and hold a formal vote to make clear which board members support shelving it.

The request comes a few days after Metropolitan Transit Authority announced it planned to not seek a federal grant this year for the 25-mile bus rapid transit project, designed to be the east-west backbone of Metro's long-term plans.

"Voters overwhelmingly approved this project and the board itself endorsed the concept last November," Ellis said in a statement. "Countless working families would benefit from the BRT project, yet the board is poised to try to kill the initiative in the dark of night."

Ellis, in letters to the Metro board, urged officials to proceed with the $2.2 billion project, and have a roll call vote at Thursday's scheduled board meeting so there is an official record of the support and opposition to moving ahead.

"Turning down nearly a billion dollars of federal money for a much-needed and voter-approved project would be shortsighted and irresponsible," Ellis said. "Even at the 11th hour, the board still has the chance to invest in our communities' economic development and vote to seek federal funding."

Metro officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Proceeding with the project faces a June 27 deadline for Metro to notify the Federal Transit Administration it is moving ahead and entering a refined design and engineering stage for the project. That notification allows Metro to seek federal money for further planning and ultimately construction of the line.

That federal money could amount to $939 million or more, in addition to the $72 million Metro has already spent to design the University Corridor in preparation for more work.

The project has had both vocal support and intense opposition. If built as envisioned, buses would travel in dedicated lanes from the Tidwell Transit Center, south along Lockwood to the University of Houston and Texas Southern University, then west mostly along Wheeler, Richmond and Westpark to the Westchase Park and Ride. As a result, the rapid line would cross all three light rail lines, connect to the Silver Line in Uptown and dozens of Metro's most used bus routes.

"Once complete, all of Houston's major job centers and universities will be linked by rapid transit that is immune to traffic congestion," said Gabe Cazares, LINK Houston executive director.

Making that connection, however, would commit Metro to spending hundreds of millions of dollars and borrowing money against future revenues for a project many have said will not yield enough ridership for the expense. Metro officials estimate more than 21,000 trips on the University Corridor by 2040, but of those about 8,200 would be new riders, which critics note would be riding transit regardless of whether the line is built.

Metro staff, meanwhile, have said the post-pandemic realities of transit in Houston and the agency's future spending make it impractical to move ahead now. If Metro did prioritize the University Corridor, it would potentially have to delay or cancel every other expansion of service.

"Staying on this current trajectory precludes us from doing any initiatives," said George Fotinos, Metro's chief financial officer.