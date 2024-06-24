IA: MuscaBus names Magaly Hernandez as 2024 Driver of the Year

Jun. 20—Magaly Hernandez is this year's MuscaBus Driver of the Year.

She was honored with the title during the Iowa Public Transit Association Driver of the Year ceremonial dinner on June 7 in Ames.

Those who are nominated for driver of the year must have worked at least 780 hours during that year, working at least 95% of all scheduled work, said MuscaBus Transit Supervisor Amy Fortenbacher. They also must have no "no fault" accidents or moving violations on their record, as well as no documented incidents or complaints.

"Magaly met and exceeded these criteria," Fortenbacher said. "She is from Muscatine and fluent in Spanish, which is a great help to our passengers. Magaly is also a great driver and a great addition to our team."

Hernandez, who has driven for MuscaBus for five and a half years now, said in a public statement that one of the things she liked best about driving for MuscaBus was getting to be out on the road. She also enjoys the flexible schedule that MuscaBus provides.

"I am able to finish work early enough to enjoy personal activities," Hernandez said. "I love spending time with family and friends. I also like watching movies and TV series with my kids."

Some of her other favorite activities include cooking and participating in the Muscatine Walking Club.