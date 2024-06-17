MN: Details still in works for 'village' on western end of planned $143.4 million Rochester rapid-transit project

Jun. 12—ROCHESTER — Details of a planned transit village at the western end of Rochester's anticipated Link Rapid Transit system remain in the works.

The transit amenities, parking, housing and other development are slated for a nearly 16-acre Mayo Clinic-owned parking lot next to the city's Second Street Southeast fire station.

"All of the projects are at different levels of design right now," said Jason Scrimshaw, a civil engineer with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc., which was hired by Mayo Clinic to help shepherd the site through the city's development process.

On Wednesday evening, Rochester's Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of what Scrimshaw deemed the "first milestone from an application standpoint."

The recommendation supports the proposed subdivision of the existing parking lot to make way for the submission of future development plans.

If approved by the Rochester City Council on July 15, the subdivision will create two developable lots — a 4.6-acre site for a planned 2,500-stall parking ramp, along with wraparound housing, and a nearly 3.2-acre site for a mix of housing and commercial development.

"The specific uses haven't been defined," Scrimshaw said of potential commercial spaces. "It could be daycare, a quick-serve restaurant or retail, those types of things that are approved in the zone."

While five of the six attending commission members supported the proposed subdivision Wednesday, Commission Chairman Randy Schubring recused himself from the discussion and vote. He is on leave as Mayo Clinic's community relations director and said he was aware of the project ahead of the commission review.

Scrimshaw said Mayo Clinic is the applicant for the request to define the two developable lots, but the work involves a variety of partners, including the city, the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency and private developers seeking to build the housing and commercial spaces.

"It's been a lot of coordination and a lot of partnership," he said.

Scrimshaw said work continues on a development agreement between Mayo Clinic and the city, but the subdivision is a significant step in the process of defining the right-of-way needed for creating a Link transit hub on the site, as well as a route through the site and connections to Second Street Southeast. The planned public space will also feature a plaza for transit users.

Planned as the westernmost hub for the planned 2.8-mile transit route through downtown along Second Street.

The overall transit project is expected to use $84 million in federal funds and state Destination Medical Center funds to cover the bulk of the $143.4 million public portion of the project.

The private development in the transit village is expected to be built in phases, with the Mayo Clinic employee parking ramp expected to be one of the first projects to be tackled.

"Opening day, Day 1, Link (Raid Transit) and the ramp need to be opened together, because the ramp is providing a lot of the ridership for the BRT," Scrimshaw said, adding that a 94-unit apartment complex planned around a portion of the ramp would also be expected to be complete by the anticipated November 2026 launch of the transit service.

He said Minneapolis-based affordable housing developer Aeon is preparing to apply for state support of the attached housing, which has already seen preliminary approval of up to $3.9 million in support from state DMC funds.

Scrimshaw added that development of the second lot, which is being led by Kraus Anderson Construction, is expected to be started by the planned November 2026 start of transit operations to ensure underground work doesn't interfere with initial operations.

Future development of the western portion of the current parking lot is expected to follow, with work left to be defined.

Community Development planner Elliot Mohler said the initial subdivision will be followed by a final plat for the site, which will need to be approved by the City Council before construction can begin.

Once the final plat is approved, Scrimshaw said individual developers will begin preparing their plans for city approval of future construction.

___

(c)2024 the Post-Bulletin

Visit the Post-Bulletin at www.postbulletin.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.