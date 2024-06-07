MI: Wayne County moves to ban SMART opt out for cities through legislation; foes plan fight

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans' effort allowing county voters to decide whether to expand mass transit countywide will not be on the November ballot as originally hoped, an official said Thursday, but the effort is far from dead.

Instead, the Evans administration is working with state legislators to change the state law that currently allows local municipalities to "opt out" from the regional mass transit system, Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation or SMART, said Deputy County Executive Assad Turfe. The potential legislation would eliminate the opt out choice for local communities, something voters have already approved separately in the Macomb and Oakland counties' SMART millages.

Seventeen Wayne County municipalities have opted out of SMART, which means buses don't serve the communities because residents don't pay a property tax millage to fund bus operations, according to SMART officials.

If things go as planned, the Evans administration hopes to have the legislation approved by the Democratic-controlled Legislature by the end of the year, Turfe said. Then Wayne County commissioners would decide whether to put the idea on the ballot. When the proposal would make it on a ballot is unclear, he said. After November, the next county-wide election is 2026.

In the meantime, the Evans administration has added a "transportation czar" to its team who will begin to engage communities and others about supporting the idea of county-wide mass transit, Turfe said.

The proposed legislation is expected to be introduced next week, he said. Turfe and other supporters of a county-wide mass transit tax pointed out many Wayne County communities decided not be part of the regional mass-transit system in local votes that took place years ago.

"Many of those communities have now changed and their needs have changed," said Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous, D-Wayne. "The senior population is growing in many communities and many young people now want more mass transit. I think it's fair to have this county wide discussion."

The opt-out option "may have been effective in 1986 but no longer serves our county’s needs," said Turfe, who addressed the Wayne County commissioners during their bi-monthly meeting on Thursday. "This change will ensure that all residents have the opportunity to participate and make informed decisions."

But an official from Grose Ile, an opt out community, opposes the move.

"We are going to be paying money into something that is literally never used on the island," said Grosse Ile Township Supervisor James Budny. "Our mindset is still we are absolutely against getting rid of the opt out."

Wayne County's opt-out communities include Belleville, Brownstown Township, Canton Township, Flat Rock, Gibraltar, Grosse Ile Township, Huron Township, Livonia, Northville, Northville Township, Plymouth, Plymouth Township, Rockwood, Sumpter Township, Van Buren Township and Woodhaven.

Wayne County Commissioner Terry Marecki, R-Livonia, represents four communities that have opted out of SMART and welcomed that Evans is not attempting to put a measure on the November ballot.

"This will be a big change. This will definitely be a conversation for possibly the next two years," Marecki said, referring to the 2026 county election.

"I think they are going about it the right way by giving time to engage each community and have discussions. I don't know what the chances would have been for success if it was on the November ballot without that engagement," Marecki told The Detroit News Thursday

Marecki represents the city of Northville, Northville Township, the majority of Livonia and most of Plymouth Township.

Detroit also is considered a SMART opt-out community because the city runs its own public transit system, the Detroit Department of Transportation, though SMART buses run along main trunkline roads in the city, connecting to the suburbs.

Critics have long contended the SMART opt-out communities create wide gaps in the transit map, making it difficult for Detroiters to get to jobs in certain suburbs and hard for suburbanites to use public transit for work and pleasure in Detroit.

But opponents said it is a new tax burden for a service that won't serve many in their communities.

Canton Township Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak said opting out saves the township "about $4 million a year." Further, the township has transit options for seniors and the disabled and is starting a pilot "micro-transit" program that is a an Uber-like ride service, she said.

