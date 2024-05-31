TX: Mayor Whitmire adamant Gulfton community does not want bus to Galleria

May 30—Houston Mayor John Whitmire stood by his recent comments that the undocumented immigrants who live in Gulfton don't need a rapid Metro transit line to the Galleria, claiming he has held conversations with some community members about their public transportation demands.

According to a Thursday statement from the mayor's office, Whitmire speaks with Houstonians daily, including people in Gulfton. Amid those conversations, Gulfton residents reportedly expressed to the city that there wasn't a "strong demand" for shopping in the Galleria area.

"The statement was part of a broader discussion about BRT and travel patterns," the mayor's office said in a statement. "We spent a lot of time in Gulfton speaking to residents about whether they have a strong demand for shopping in the Galleria area. The response was overwhelmingly no."

The mayor's clarification follows a report in the Houston Landing, where Mayor Whitmire was quoted talking about the Metro bus routes and the Gulfton community.

"They're largely undocumented immigrants. They just want basic services. They don't want to be part of the Galleria," Whitmire said per the report in the Houston Landing. "You think they're going to be welcome in the Galleria?"

Gulfton is a southwest Houston neighborhood just outside the 610 Loop that hugs Sharpstown, Meyerland, and the Greenway/ Upper Kirby area. City statistics note it has a large Hispanic population, with many residents migrating from Mexico and parts of Latin America.

His office declined to comment Thursday on when those public transportation conversations with undocumented residents occurred or what essential services those residents alluded to but claimed the mayor is working on solutions that "meet the community needs."

"In fact, residents claim no one has asked them what their preferences are," Whitmire's office said. "We plan to change this practice. We are designing transit solutions for Gulfton that meet the community's needs and not what special interest consultants think they want."

Meanwhile, some city leaders questioned Whitmire's comments.

Houston Council member Edward Pollard, representing the Galleria and Gulfton, critiqued Whitmire's controversial remarks. "I was disheartened by some comments that were made," Pollard said during a meeting on Wednesday.

Whitmire responded that it was a misrepresentation and heard from undocumented residents that they "need reliable METRO buses to get to the Baker Ripley Center."

"You know, and I know that that was a wrong representation of my comments," Whitmire responded. "I'm working with the county commissioner to give basic service to the Gulfton area, so there's a time to campaign, and there's a time to go to work. You choose the campaign method, that's fine. I want to go to work."

