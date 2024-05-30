TX: Mayor Whitmire questions where undocumented Houstonians want to travel

May 28—As Houston transportation officials push to increase ridership, Mayor John Whitmire took a stab at one community's need for mass transit.

Speaking specifically about the Gulfton area and bus service, Mayor Whitmire expressed how a transit line to the Galleria area wasn't necessary because the area's population likely didn't want to travel there anyway. "They're largely undocumented immigrants. They just want basic services. They don't want to be part of the Galleria," Whitmire said per a report in the Houston Landing. "You think they're going to be welcome in the Galleria?"

Whitmire's comments sparked concern from local advocates who said, like other residents, undocumented immigrants who live in Gulfton may work and shop in the Galleria.

"I don't know who he's been talking to in the Galleria that they don't want people from Gulfton," Gulfton super neighborhood council president Sandra Rodríguez told the Landing. "I really thought we were past that. From what I'm seeing, it feels like the community's voice doesn't matter. That all these years that we've invested and put into these projects and these planning efforts don't matter."

According to a Tuesday report by the Houston Landing, Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County Board members have expressed their wish to improve bus services in the Gulfton area over the next few weeks following a leadership shift. Yet, the larger plan doesn't involve a bus rapid transit line.

The Landing reported that both Whitmire and Metro Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock disagreed that METRONext's bus rapid transit lines were drainage projects, the mayor adding that he believed the southwest Houston area didn't flood at all.

"The Board is committed to providing safe and reliable services that our diverse range of customers can value and choose to use," said Metro Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. "We are evaluating all options that will increase ridership. We will meet the customers where they are by being responsive to both individual and community-centric needs. We are proud to be working with Mayor John Whitmire and Commissioner Lesley Briones on a Gulfton revitalization project that will provide desperately needed services to this underserved community."

A 2022 report by LINK Houston, a local public transportation advocacy group, found that Gulfton residents who primarily use Metro said they would like to improve the transit service's reliability and timeliness.

