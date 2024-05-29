CA: The plan to rescue BART, Bay Area transit agencies from a death spiral is at risk of unraveling

May 28—Legislation to allow the region's nine counties to place a measure raising up to $1.5 billion for transit operations passed the California Senate on Friday. The bill's future, however, remains uncertain amid vocal criticism from transit agencies and local officials on the Peninsula and in the South Bay.

Transit agencies in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties oppose SB1031 by San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener and Hayward state Sen. Aisha Wahab. South Bay leaders vowed to campaign against the measure, as it's outlined in the bill's most recent version, if it reaches the ballot. Meanwhile, the regional transportation agency sponsoring the legislation could pull its support of SB1031 following substantial amendments to the bill.

Wiener said on the floor of the state Senate on Friday that SB1031 remains a work in progress and that he and Wahab "will continue to work intensively with all stakeholders, including Santa Clara County."

Still, the political rifts among Bay Area transit agencies and local leaders appear to have widened since the bill was introduced in March. That the legislation is in doubt underscores the difficulty in gaining political consensus on a regional level — even on a bill intended to rescue the Bay Area's largest transit agencies from financial collapse.

SB1031 is as complicated as it is divisive.

One component of the bill would allow Bay Area transit agencies to place a 30-year sales tax, payroll tax, parcel tax or "regional vehicle surcharge" on the 2026 ballot to subsidize transit service.

A regional tax measure is BART's sole plan to avert annual operating deficits approaching $400 million starting in 2027. The regional taxes, if approved by voters, would essentially replace the fare revenue BART has lost due to a steep, pandemic-induced decline in paying riders, who supported 70% of BART's operating costs in 2019.

Another aspect of SB1031 requires the state to complete a consolidation study of the Bay Area's 27 transit agencies by the end of 2025, with recommendations for potential mergers or "enhanced coordination" measures due by the end of 2026.

SB1031 would also make the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, a bill sponsor, responsible for delivering reforms meant to lure more riders onto the region's trains, buses and ferries.

The legislation calls for the creation of a "universal regional transit pass" valid on all Bay Area transit agencies, uniform wayfinding to improve how people navigate transit, a simplified fare structure and transfer policy, real-time schedule information and better schedule coordination across the region's transit network. Some of the voter-approved funds are contingent on transit agencies meeting a set of goals determined by the MTC.

Agencies such as Caltrain oppose the bill, in part, because of the consolidation study requirement, though much of SB1031's divisiveness stems from how the regional tax funds would be doled out.

The latest version of SB1031 would require that counties keep 70% of the money they raise through the measure to benefit their own transit agencies, with the threshold rising to 90% in the sixth year.

That latter distribution would blunt the regional tax funding that would go to BART and the region's most financially distressed agencies. Officials in Santa Clara County, though, say the tax measure could end up hurting its local transit operator, the Valley Transportation Authority.

One of the regional tax measure's biggest impacts would be to essentially transform BART's financial model closer to the VTA's. The South Bay operator is one of the handful of agencies not facing a so-called fiscal cliff because its operations are already heavily subsidized by local taxpayers.

Three of the four sales taxes in Santa Clara County, which generate about $800 million annually, will be up for renewal in the coming years, and county officials fear a regional tax measure would jeopardize those reauthorizations.

San Jose state Sen. Dave Cortese, who voted against SB1031, described the bill as "an existential threat" to the South Bay county's transit system.

Cortese, a former MTC chair, said Santa Clara County elected officials are preparing to campaign against the regional measure if it makes the ballot, adding that they could attempt to leave the MTC and join another metropolitan planning organization. He said the MTC is ill-equipped to oversee the distribution of funds and likened its proposed oversight role as a "power grab."

"This is literally an existential threat to Santa Clara County, which has passed sales taxes in self-help to support its own systems because there was never help from the federal government," Cortese said. "There was never help from the regional government. We pioneered in the Bay Area in the notion of promoting your own sales tax."

Andrew Fremier, the MTC's executive director, said at a commission meeting last Wednesday that the revised bill brought its own set of "serious concerns" for the agency.

"For starters, it adds a bunch of provisions that undermine the commission's authority over regional planning and future transportation investment decisions," Fremier said. "It also sets up a long-term funding framework that would leave a significant transit operating funding shortfall for some operators."

Even if Bay Area voters pass a funding measure in November 2026, it would not arrive in time to help plug massive deficits for the region's largest transit agencies. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency projects a $214 million shortfall in fiscal 2027, and BART anticipates a $385 million deficit that fiscal year, as well.

Bay Area transit agencies would still have another shot next year to get the Legislature's permission to place a measure on the ballot.

But, if SB1031 fails to become law this year, SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin said the agency "will likely need to start making significant Muni service cuts in 2025" to "avoid massive layoffs" the following year.

"If I have a likely chance of getting the resources that I need in 2026 then we can continue holding on to our reserves and maintain existing service and feel confident that we are not putting our workforce at risk" of mass layoffs, Tumlin said.

State lawmakers have until the end of August to pass SB1031. The bill will almost certainly get amended in the state Assembly.

If the bill passes the Assembly, it must pass the Senate Transportation Committee, chaired by Cortese, and the Revenue and Taxation Committee, chaired by Orinda state Sen. Steve Glazer, before another Senate floor vote.

If the effort for a regional measure fizzles, it could leave transit agencies with fiscal cliffs to fend for themselves at the ballot box. A BART-specific tax measure could be more difficult to pass than a regional measure, which aims to include reforms for transit riders and funding for street repairs that polled well with voters.

"In developing the framework for (SB1031) we spent about a year doing outreach and engagement with transportation partners across the whole region, and really tried to do a robust process," said Rebecca Long, MTC's director of public affairs. "But sometimes the best laid planning processes are not strong enough for the political headwinds that they encounter."

Reach Ricardo Cano: [email protected]; Twitter: @ByRicardoCano

