TX: Houston Mayor John Whitmire says return to street basics will deliver 'bold things' for mobility

May 16—Mayor John Whitmire started a noontime discussion about transportation in the region by saying he was "fired up" about the opportunity to improve the city's mobility and infrastructure.

A few minutes in, as he detailed what the city's needs were, the fire alarm went off. Whitmire joked to the Transportation Advocacy Group — Houston Region that it was because he was getting heated, which the mayor-friendly crowd laughed off. Per instructions, the mayor kept going while the alarm blared for a few more minutes.

"Everybody needs to be fired up about our community and our region," the mayor said to the assembled members of TAG, which primarily consists of engineering and planning companies, along with others in public and private business involved in regional transportation.

TAG has advocated for whatever type of transportation the region can get, urging for investment in highways, but also transit and sidewalks. Mobility in Houston, the group's leaders have said, will take all kinds of investments.

Eight years ago, Mayor Sylvester Turner, in his first annual address to TAG, called for a "paradigm shift" in the city's mobility, citing the need to focus on more than just solo drivers and vehicles.

Whitmire, citing the frustration of many suburban commuters, has spent much of his first four months shifting back — at least symbolically.

In February, he reversed a project under construction along Houston Avenue, saying concerns from police, nearby businesses and a church raised doubts whether the project was the right fit. In March, he ordered that all projects that reduced lanes be halted — both construction and design — until he could review them. In April, one of those projects — a planned rebuild of Shepherd-Durham between Interstate 10 and 14th Street in the Heights — was stopped until Whitmire officials were satisfied that it did not reduce the number or width of the vehicle lanes and did not add any sidewalk or path wider than six feet.

The decisions, Whitmire said, sprouted from what he has called a need to represent "all Houstonians" and even those who live outside the city but commute into it for jobs or schooling.

The mayor said infrastructure remains a priority and needs to be considered in context with all of Houston's various challenges. Better policing and fire safety are integral to making Houston safe so people will want to live — and drive — in the city, he said. Improved drainage means better streets.

Transit needs to meet the needs of residents, he added, and they will need safer sidewalks and bus stops to be encouraged to ride.

Here's four comments from Whitmire's remarks that highlight where the mayor might be starting on a journey to a broader plan — with specifics to come — for the city's mobility.

1. "I hope you don't think I got into office to rubber stamp what the previous administration did."

Whitmire has been very critical of Turner's record on delivering projects, saying that both Houston Public Works and the Planning and Development Department did not fully account for the concerns of police and fire officials. That's why, in part, he reversed course on Houston Avenue, drawing early criticism from advocates of the project.

2. "I am going to do bold things for infrastructure... We are going to spend money."

Whitmire was, after all, in a crowd of people in the business of making transportation projects happen. He joked that the TAG event counted as a one-on-one, since so many people present had been looking for some time with him.

That spending, Whitmire said, will come from multiple sources. Relying on his decades in the Texas Legislature, he said he is talking to state highway officials about more partnerships. He also is working with county officials for ways they can help city streets or split costs for street projects.

"We have got to find resources, and we are going to," he said.

3. "I am sensitive to bike riders, I am... (But) we are not going to sacrifice our general mobility for recreation."

Whitmire's mandate for road projects in his administration has been clear: No reduction in lanes, lane width or adding of sidewalks wider than six feet.

He and others have said it is a matter of equity, noting that the Heights or Montrose should not have 10-foot sidewalks or bike trails when communities such as Alief and Denver Harbor have no sidewalks at all.

Repeatedly, he's alluded to bicycling being a fringe activity or hobby as opposed to a means for mobility. For critics, that ignores thousands — albeit a small minority compared to drivers — who ride to work or school and are looking for safe options. And that does not include the ones who might ride for a quick trip to the store, if they felt safe.

"Since he first made this claim in March, Mayor Whitmire has heard from hundreds of Houstonians who depend on bikes for daily transportation," said Joe Cutrufo, executive director of the advocacy group BikeHouston. "The city has a moral obligation to build streets that are safe for everybody, regardless of how they get around, and regardless of how this mayor feels about them."

4. "The (bus rapid transit) has done more to tarnish Metro's credibility and name brand... We have got to start doing projects that people will use... When you build something, and people don't come, it hurts your ability to do the next project."

Metropolitan Transit Authority's recent decision to shift the Silver Line bus rapid transit route to buses every 20 minutes — outside the federal standard for a rapid route — has been the latest blow for a line that has never come close to the use envisioned.

While much of that remains related to the change in travel patterns, fewer workers coming into the office and no park and ride service into the Uptown area, it comes as Metro was inching toward work on its next three BRT lines.

Now all those projects are on hold as a new Metro board, mostly appointed by Whitmire, reviews them and focuses more on current riders. Elizabeth Brock, the new chair of the transit agency, and the mayor have said more and improved bus stops should be a priority before major new construction projects.

Despite what critics have said — namely that they are stymieing transit developments — Whitmire said transit is a major part of what he hopes moves Houston.

"Metro is so important," he said. "Robust transit is vital."

