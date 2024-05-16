GA: Cobb to Study Ridership Projections Ahead of Transit Referendum

Ahead of a November sales tax referendum that would raise billions to overhaul Cobb County’s public transportation, the county will study how many riders it estimates would use such a system.

The county commission’s Democratic majority voted Tuesday to direct a consultant to, using modeling, develop ridership projections for the projects the transit tax would fund.

Cobb residents will vote on the 30-year, 1% sales tax November 5. If approved, Cobb’s sales tax would increase from 6% to 7%.

The Mobility Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (M-SPLOST) would collect $11 billion to construct 108 miles of rapid bus routes, half a dozen new transit centers and a countywide system of on-demand “microtransit” service.

Tuesday’s 3-2 vote along partisan lines allocated nearly $23,000 to engineering firm Kimley-Horn to produce the ridership projections.

Kimley-Horn is also being paid $287,000 by the county to conduct an education campaign on the transit tax. By law, the county can conduct a campaign to educate the public on the specifics of the M-SPLOST, but cannot advocate for passage or defeat of the referendum.

The projections were requested by the board of the Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority (the ATL), a state oversight agency which must sign off on the M-SPLOST’s project list before it can be placed on the ballot.

As the MDJ previously reported, ridership on Cobb’s existing bus system declined by 73% from 2013 to 2022, going from 3.7 million annual trips to just shy of 1 million annual trips. Opponents of the transit tax have pointed to shrinking ridership as evidence that investing billions in new transit is ill-advised.

Transit supporters, meanwhile, argue that a vastly enhanced system would attract more riders.

Cobb County, however, had not performed any projections to estimate how many riders would use the system.

A spokesperson for the ATL told the MDJ earlier this year that the agency was not required to review ridership projections when taking action on a referendum project list.

At the last ATL board meeting, however, board member Earl Ehrhart proposed a new rule requiring local governments to perform ridership projections before they hold a transit referendum. The rule was approved by the ATL’s board.

“I thought it was just a good piece of due diligence. … It just seems like a relevant piece of information that you need to have,” said Ehrhart, a lobbyist who previously represented Cobb in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Ehrhart said he got the idea for the new rule after reading MDJ reporting on the county’s lack of ridership projections. He called it a “key metric” that voters can use when making their decision.

“It’s just important to us as a board, but to me, it’s more that the public see it, that’s why I did it,” he said.

Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who is spearheading the M-SPLOST, told the MDJ that Gwinnett County did not have to produce similar projections for its own 30-year transit tax referendum, but that the ATL’s demands have changed.

“It was not (previously) a requirement for there to be a vote for the ATL to move projects forward. … However, moving forward they would like to have that data, for the ATL, and so they asked if we could present it.”

Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, one of the two Republicans who voted against producing the projections, said she remains opposed to putting the M-SPLOST on the ballot.

“I’ve said publicly from the very beginning I don’t support a 30-year tax,” she said.

In a separate vote, commissioners voted 3-2 along partisan lines to notify the ATL of its intent to call the transit tax referendum. The vote was the latest in a series of procedural steps the commission must take, as required by state law.

The ATL board will meet June 6 to consider Cobb’s transit tax project list. The county plans to provide the ATL with the ridership projections ahead of that vote, said Cobb Transportation Director Drew Raessler.

Following approval from the ATL, the commission plans to vote June 11 to officially place the referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot, the final vote it must take.

Procedural debate

When voting on the two M-SPLOST items, commissioners also got into a procedural debate over how much support they needed.

The commission adopted new voting rules in March, rules which, Birrell said, require that any resolution before the board needs four votes to pass.

Cupid said that was not the case, asking county attorney Bill Rowling to address Birrell’s argument.

“Any item that comes before the board just requires a majority vote, except where otherwise indicated,” Rowling said.

The rules adopted in March distinguish between two types of resolutions, Rowling said — resolutions which are sponsored by a commissioner, and resolutions that are part of the county business.

The former type, which is often symbolic, needs four votes to pass, Rowling said. The latter type, which includes business transactions and directing administrative or legal actions, needs only a majority of the board.

“The way it reads, it’s questionable. And I don’t support that,” Birrell said.

Republican Commissioner Keli Gambrill agreed, saying the types of resolution aren’t defined in county policy.

“We’re taking the opinion of a county attorney, who in this regard can be arbitrary and capricious, because there is no defining manner to which we are to consider things,” Gambrill said.

Cupid and Commissioner Monique Sheffield pushed back and said the definitions were clear.

“There should be no surprise,” Sheffield said.

