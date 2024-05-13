NC: City eyes regional transit

May 10—HIGH POINT — The city of High Point and the operators of other local public transportation systems are looking for new ways to connect across their respective borders.

A City Council committee Thursday endorsed a resolution calling for High Point, Greensboro, Guilford County and the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation to explore aligning their services.

The resolution says the parties "agree to a shared vision of a unified, accessible and affordable transportation system across the county that seamlessly connects people to jobs, education, and services through an integrated network of reliable, safe and multi-modal options."

The resolution, which will go before the full council May 20, does not address any specific measures to achieve this.

"The boundaries of communities can present an unintentional barrier to transportation," Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne said. "The way things are funded from the federal government, those (funds) kind of stop at certain locations and (affect) how you spend those dollars."

The resolution came out of a countywide "working group" formed a year ago to study regional transportation.

"That working group is starting to look at ways that, as we develop our own High Point, Greensboro and Guilford County transportation plans and needs, we need to work together and figure out how we can make those lines sort of disappear when it comes to access to transportation and access to locations in other places," Dequenne said.

High Point Transit has run the same fixed bus routes for decades.

The city says it doesn't have enough qualified drivers to implement a 2015 plan that recommended adjusting routes to reach more of the city's largest employers and population centers.

Transportation Director Greg Venable said the city plans to hire a consultant to update the recommendations in this plan.

It's also considering alternatives such as on-demand "microtransit" to reach underserved areas using smaller vehicles that don't require a commercial driver's license to operate.

