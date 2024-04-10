MA: Mass. House Dems’ budget plan calls for ‘record’ $555M for MBTA

Senior Democrats in the state House will propose a $555 million infusion of taxpayer cash for the MBTA, and $184 million more for regional transit agencies across the state as part of a budget proposal they’re set to unveil on Wednesday.

Funding for the sweeping proposal will come the state’s so-called “Millionaire’s Tax,” the extra 4% levy paid by people who earn $1 million a year or more, Democratic leaders said in a statement.

If it’s approved finally, and signed into law, the House Democrats’ plan, which echoes one backed by Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, would boost transportation funding by 41% over current spending.

The injection for the T for the new fiscal year that starts July 1, is the “largest investment” the House has ever made in the transit agency, officials said.

"Ensuring that the Commonwealth is equipped with a safe and reliable public transportation system is critical for the prosperity of our residents and communities, and will be vital in our future efforts to grow the economy,” state House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano, D-3rd Norfolk, said in a statement.

The “record investment” by lawmakers, which goes further than some spending sought by Healey, will “allow the new leadership at the T, to meet the immense challenges that they face head on,” Mariano continued.

Even so, that’s still a drop in the bucket when it comes to tackling the estimated $24.5 billion the MBTA’s leadership has said it needs to repair the system, according to published reports.

Healey has made reinvigorating the nation’s oldest subway system, which has been beset by safety, speed, and maintenance issues, one of the priorities of her first term.

The $58.1 billion budget plan that Healey unveiled in January calls for setting aside $550 million from an anticipated $1.3 billion in “Millionaire’s Tax” revenue for transportation, MassLive previously reported.

That includes $127 million more in state operating assistance to the MBTA.

The administration’s proposal also calls for using the tax revenue to backstop $1.1 billion in new borrowing for transportation-related projects, according to State House News Service, with funding spread across the T and the rest of the state, officials said.

The T, under new CEO Phillip Eng, has undertaken repairs across the system aimed at rehabilitating stations, replacing tracks, and eliminating slow zones that have snarled the commutes of the thousands of Greater Boston residents who use the system every day.

"Having a well-run transit system is critical to the success of the Commonwealth. This record amount of funding shows the House’s commitment to improving our transportation infrastructure in every area of the Commonwealth,” House Ways & Means Committee Chairperson Aaron Michlewitz, D-3rd Suffolk, said.

The House’s plan set to be unveiled Wednesday also includes:

$314 million operating transfer to the MBTA

$184 million to support operations and transit improvements at the state’s 15 Regional Transit Authorities

$75 million for MBTA capital investments in physical infrastructure

$65 million for projects that address safety concerns at the MBTA related to the findings of the Federal Transit Administration’s Safety Management Inspection initiated in April 2022

$40 million to create an MBTA Academy to support recruiting and training efforts, and establish a pipeline for a skilled workforce across departments

$35 million to create a Resilient Rides program to support climate adaptation and climate readiness capital improvement projects in the stations are rails located in the most climate-vulnerable areas of the system

$20 million for reduced MBTA fares for riders with low incomes

$5 million for grants for ferry services

“Given the workforce recruitment and training challenges that have plagued the MBTA, I am particularly proud of the House’s proposal to establish an MBTA Academy that would help to bolster their workforce development efforts,” Mariano said.

Michlewitz echoed that sentiment, saying he looks forward to "renewing our commitment to adequately funding the MBTA, our Regional Transit Agencies, and all other sectors of our transportation needs,” as the House embarks on this year’s budget debate.

©2024 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit masslive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.