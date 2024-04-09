FL: Tough sell: Residents resist Orange County Mayor’s transportation-tax pitch

With a deadline looming, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has invited citizens in recent weeks to weigh in on the sales-tax increase he is proposing to fix the region’s failing transportation network.

But if Demings was hoping for an outpouring of public support that might help convince reluctant political colleagues to back his idea, he didn’t get it.

Turnout at three community meetings was sparse, each attracting fewer than 50 people, and audiences were sometimes combative. Some attendees were annoyed that county leaders are pushing again to put the issue on the ballot, just two years after a transportation tax was rejected by 58 percent of the county’s voters.

“We’ve already said no,” tax opponent Joe Weaver Jackson complained at a session Tuesday in Winter Park.

First floated publicly by Demings in early February, the proposed November 2024 vote on a sales-tax increase faces significant political headwinds. In fact, it may not get in front of voters at all unless the mayor can persuade a majority of a skeptical board of commissioners by an April 23 deadline to advance it.

Commissioners are expected to discuss the proposed surcharge again at their meeting Tuesday.

“I remain optimistic about at least having a conversation, whether or not we will put it on the ballot this year in 2024 or we’ll look to some point in the future, I don’t know at this point,” Demings said in an interview after a discussion last month.

An agenda summary for Tuesday’s meeting, obtained by the Orlando Sentinel through a public-records request, shows the board will see cost estimates for projects that the LYNX bus service, Orange County and its municipalities hope to fund with the proceeds.

The board also must decide the size of the proposed increase and its duration, details that must be included in required advertising for a public meeting at which commissioners may decide to put the referendum on the ballot.

Commissioners have balked publicly about the size of the proposed tax hike and how long the tax would be imposed, two issues on which the mayor has appeared to be willing to compromise. At recent community meetings, he said the board would ultimately decide whether to ask for a penny, a half-penny or no tax hike at all.

Demings has proposed a 1% hike for 20 years; commissioner Mayra Uribe suggested a half-percent for 10.

Two years ago, the mayor pushed for a 30-year tax, but the board trimmed it to 20 years.

Uribe, whose district includes south Orlando, said a smaller tax and shorter term would give the county a chance to build flagging public trust along with better roads, pedestrian safety projects and a more dependable bus service.

While open to different ideas, the mayor bluntly told a community-meeting audience, “If the people of Orange County think we can solve our traffic congestion problems with our existing budget, they’re only kidding themselves.”

He said the county has $20 billion worth of transportation needs and an operating budget under $7 billion.

A 1% tax hike, which would add a penny-per-dollar to the cost of taxable goods and services, would generate an estimated $759 million a year, according to a county forecast.

Half a penny would generate about $379.5 million a year over the same span.

Maria Jones of Conservatives USA, a grass-roots group based in west Orange, spoke against all tax increase options Wednesday night during the community meeting inside the Orange County Multicultural Center in Pine Hills.

She called it an “unfair financial burden on residents who may already be struggling to make ends meet.”

But the tax has its backers.

The Orange County League of Women Voters, which has promoted public transportation in Central Florida for nearly 40 years, said in a letter to commissioners that building “essential infrastructure” requires a dedicated funding source.

The letter noted the issue’s defeat two years ago, suggesting, “Perhaps a half-penny sales tax over a shorter period focused primarily on public transit infrastructure would benefit Orange County citizens more and help us plan for a better future.”

A resident of Pine Hills, Jonathan Sebastian Blount, founder of Essence magazine, also endorsed the tax at a community meeting Wednesday.

The need for better options “is absolutely obvious, Ray Charles could see it and Stevie wouldn’t have to wonder about it,” he said. “We have really got to level up, accelerate, expand our transportation capacity here in Orange County.”

[email protected]

©2024 Orlando Sentinel. Visit orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.