AZ: Mountain Line asks for feedback as officials consider transit-focused ballot measure in Flagstaff

Mar. 30—The Mountain Line public bus system is hoping to hear from local residents as officials make plans for the future of public transit in Flagstaff.

As the 10-year transit tax that funds the city's bus system approaches expiration, Mountain Line wants to engage the community in dialogue and decision-making.

Officials are requesting feedback as they consider asking voters for an extension or increase of that tax, which was approved by voters in 2016.

Officials are encouraging residents to visit a new virtual meeting room at https://virtualeventroom.com/flagstaff-mountain-line/ to learn more about transit needs and share their priorities.

That digital forum is accessible 24/7 until April 15.

Proposed improvements could include electrifying the bus fleet, expanding service hours, improving service frequency, bringing service to new areas and reducing congestion while protecting the environment.

Such enhancements would be made based on community feedback and support for a tax increase.

"Mountain Line is committed to fiscal responsibility, aiming to use taxpayer dollars as effectively as possible," said Mountain Line CEO and General Manager Heather Dalmolin. "No decisions regarding the ballot will be made without comprehensive community input."

Established in 2001, Mountain Line has grown into a system that employs more than 100 people and transports nearly 2 million riders a year. For more information, visit mountainline.az.gov.

"This is a pivotal moment for Flagstaff's future," Dalmolin said. "We stand at a crossroads where community involvement can significantly shape how we navigate and mitigate the impacts of growth through a robust and sustainable public transit system. We encourage every Flagstaff resident to participate in this important conversation."

