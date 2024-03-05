NJ: Murphy to MTA: We want a high toll credit toward your $15 congestion pricing fee

A representative of Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration said New Jersey wants a higher $10 toll credit and credit for George Washington Bridge tolls to be applied against the MTA’s proposed $15 congestion pricing fee.

Other requests made at a public hearing on Friday include shortening the proposed 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. peak tolling period and not charging the congestion fee during off-peak hours to avoid harming night workers, said Chris D’Elia, a transportation policy advisor for Murphy.

If approved by the MTA board, congestion pricing would charge a $15 fee to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan, which is designed to reduce traffic, crashes, air pollution and raise $1 billion annually for subway, bus and commuter rail projects. A projected 80,00 to 110,000 commuters are forecasted to switch from driving to transit use, MTA officials said.

D’Elia outlined five steps the Triboro Bridge and Tunnel Authority, which would run the program should take before a planned mid-June implementation.

He called on the authority to increase the proposed $5 toll credit toward the $15 congestion charge to at least $10 at all New Jersey crossings, including the George Washington Bridge. The current proposal only extends a $5 toll credit at the Hudson and East River tunnels.

“New Jerseyans already pay $15 to cross into New York and a (total) $25 to $30 fee when they use the tunnels, it is too much,’ he said.

The Triboro Bridge and Tunnel Authority should shorten the duration of the peak hour pricing times from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., reducing it to 6 a.m. through 8 p.m., D’Elia said.

The authority also shouldn’t charge a congestion pricing fee during off peak hours because congestion is lower and public transportation operates less frequently, he said. One of the goals of congestion pricing is to promote use of subways and buses to deliver an estimated 17% reduction in traffic volume.

“Tolling during these hours will only harm night workers,” he said.

He also called on the Triboro Bridge and Tunnel Authority to clarify that low income drivers s receive a 50% discount on peak hour tolls after 10 consecutive trips would also eligible for any toll crossing credits and that those drivers would receive credits or refunds equal to the tax credit for low income residents of the central business district.

“The MTA should not move forward,” D’Elia said. “The TBTA should take the following measures to address the inappropriate burdens the toll would have on New Jersey, it’s communities, residents and low income drivers.”

The state filed more comprehensive written comments with the MTA during a public comment period that ends on March 10. The first in person and online public hearing was held Thursday night where more than 150 people commented during four hours.

New Jersey filed suit in federal court last July challenging a June approval given to the congestion pricing program by the Federal Highway Administration and contending a more stringent Environmental Impact Statement should have been conducted. A hearing is scheduled to start on April 3, but the court scheduled a mandatory settlement conference on March 13 in Newark.

