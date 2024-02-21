CA: Napa County Vine bus fare increases proposed; public hearing Wednesday

Feb. 19—Vine bus riders are facing fare hikes for the first time in eight years, though they'll first have a chance to speak out on the proposal.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority, which runs the local bus system, proposes fare increases effective July 1 across a range of services.

For example, the Vine adult bus fare in the city of Napa could rise from $1.60 to $2. The VineGo paratransit single-zone fare could rise from $3.20 to $4. The fare for service to BART's El Cerrito del Norte station could rise from $5.50 to $6.

On Wednesday, the NVTA board of directors will hold a public hearing on the proposed hikes. It meets at 1:30 p.m. at 625 Burnell St. in Napa, which is the Soscol Gateway Transit Center and a hub for Vine bus routes.

The board could endorse the proposed hikes. It would open a 30-day public comment period, with the final vote scheduled for March 20.

Fares last rose in 2015 and Vine operating costs have risen 43% since then, an agency report said.

In addition, state Transportation Development Act funds are a backbone for mass transit funding. The act requires bus systems such as the Vine to recover 15% of operating costs from fares. The NVTA reported the Vine is recovering about 11%.

Although the fare box recovery requirement has been waived since the COVID-19 pandemic, it will return in 2026. Then, if the Vine hasn't solved its fare-ratio shortfall, it could face a reduction in state funds and have to make service cuts.

An NVTA equity analysis report concluded a rate hike would most affect low-income and zero-vehicle households. That is weighed against the possibility of service cuts.

"The alternative solution would likely result in greater negative impact on these transit dependent riders," the report said.

The NVTA had intended to consider fare hikes in 2020, but didn't do so because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Vine ridership has yet to bounce back from the pandemic's effects. Ridership for the fixed routes in the city of Napa is down 67% for the 2023-24 fiscal year's second quarter, compared to the 2019-20 second quarter before the pandemic, an NVTA report said.

The NVTA increased the number of Napa city bus routes in August 2023 in an effort to increase ridership. But the effect was minimal and ridership has been stagnant over the last year, the report said.

Ridership has recovered faster on the regional routes, which have seen a 32% drop since before the pandemic. Route 10 through the Napa Valley has performed best, with an 8% decrease.

