MO: One Joplin conducting transportation survey

Feb. 18—One Joplin is conducting a transportation survey in the community.

"Since the Trolley's pause in November 2022, partner agencies and volunteers have expressed concerns about its impact on clients," said Nicole Brown, executive director of One Joplin. "Conducting the survey will give citizens a voice."

The non-profit works to identify needs and provide communication to address the issues facing Joplin, including the areas of education, literacy, health and poverty.

One Joplin's Poverty Team is asking for assistance with the survey, and the results will be shared with regional leaders in order to advocate for citizen needs and explore additional solutions to the transportation crisis.

Brent Baker, co-chair of the One Joplin Poverty team, said in a statement: "Transportation disproportionately impacts low-income, disabled and elderly citizens. We want to advocate for their needs and work with regional leaders to find a solution."

The survey can be found online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfngzNHKeF9CBkcC8vLD71jsSD1tAc8a4jqs072Yac5g8zv7g/viewform.

Flyers will be distributed by partner agencies to encourage participation.

The city announced in November 2022 that it was suspending the Sunshine Lamp Trolley because of a shortage of drivers, and it has worked to restart the program once drivers can be found and trained.

The city also has been working to establish a regional transit authority.

The City Council agreed during a meeting last August to buy three new vehicles. Two would be buses for the Metro Area Paratransit System and one for trolley service. Grants from the Federal Transit Administration would reimburse the city 85% of the cost.

The city manager, asked if the continued addition of drivers and trolley vehicles signaled that trolley service might return soon, said, "Our intention has always been to get the transit system 100% operational as quickly as possible once we are fully staffed with drivers and dispatchers.

A $400,000 federal grant obtained by the city also will be used to establish a regional transit authority to operate a public transportation system that would eventually replace the Sunshine Lamp trolley and MAPS bus service.

The Economic Security Corp. also announced in December that it was working to provide free transportation in a four-county area of Southwest Missouri to launch this spring.

CARS, which stands for Community Action Ride System, will seek volunteer drivers and pay them mileage to provide the rides. Anyone could obtain a free ride, regardless of income. Counties served by the agency: Barton, Jasper, Newton and McDonald.

Transportation was named as one of the top five needs of area residents. More than half those who participated in focus groups last year said they cannot afford the cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle and do not have access to public transportation.

Riders will not be required to pay for the rides, but they can tip the drivers if they choose. The ESC program will pay drivers the federal mileage rate of 65.5 cents per mile. ESC will use federal grants, state funds, business sponsorships and donations to fund the program.

There will be training for the volunteers. They must have full coverage insurance. Background checks will be done on applicants, and they will have to provide proof of car insurance. There will be rules of conduct and rules of the road taught during training.

___

(c)2024 The Joplin Globe (Joplin, Mo.)

Visit The Joplin Globe (Joplin, Mo.) at www.joplinglobe.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.