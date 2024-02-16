NY: Congestion pricing lawsuits put in limbo MTA bus, subway, train improvements

Anti-congestion pricing lawsuits brought by New Jersey officials and others are stopping the MTA from awarding new construction contracts that will depend on tolls from vehicles driving in Manhattan at 60th St. and points south.

Citing “ongoing uncertainty” while the lawsuits proceed, the MTA “will not be issuing any new construction contract solicitations, with limited exceptions for emergency work, small business mentoring contracts, and small projects with dedicated Federal funding,” the agency’s Construction and Development head Jamie Torres-Springer wrote Wednesday.

The letter, addressed to the agency’s “contracting and consulting industry partners,” said the MTA “will only initiate procurements we expect to be able to award,” he added.

The congestion pricing plan, due to go into effect in mid-June, would toll motorists entering Midtown or lower Manhattan. The MTA plans to make $1 billion per year in revenue off the tolls, and plans to bond against that money to cover $15 billion in capital project funding.

The lawsuit-related delays put in limbo many of the MTA’s capital spending needs.

Signaling improvements on the Fulton St. section of the A and C trains have already been pushed back until later this year, a delay Torres-Springer said was due to congestion pricing woes.

MTA chair Janno Lieber last month said that the continued installation of much-needed elevators throughout the subway system were contingent on the cash expected from congestion pricing.

Contracts for accessibility work at 20 stations hang in the balance, agency spokesman Michael Cortez told the Daily News.

Phase 2 of the Second Avenue Subway project — for which federal matching funds require a guarantee of MTA dollars — remains unaffected so far. The first contract in that project was awarded last month.

The $15 billion in capital money the MTA expects to raise from congestion pricing accounts for more than half of cost of the projects in the agency’s current capital budget, Torres-Springer said.

Other yet-to-be-awarded contracts reliant on congestion cash include modern signaling on the B, D, F and M trains, as well as the purchase of 250 electric buses.

The 2024 capital program also includes not-yet-awarded earmarks for new rolling stock on subway and commuter rail.

MTA brass are already at work on the agency’s next capital plan, due out next year.

The administration of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy sued the federal Transportation Department in July in New Jesey Federal Court. The suit seeks to halt New York’s plan to charge drivers in Manhattan.

Four other groups have sued to stop the plan, including a coalition of Lower East Side residents, a Battery Park City resident, residents of Fort Lee, N.J., and the United Federation of Teachers.

The groups all claim that the congestion pricing plan will cause pollution and congestion issues elsewhere by changing traffic patterns. Many also argue that the plan was insufficiently studied before its approval by federal regulators.

The MTA, which submitted a 4,000 page environmental assessment to the feds early last year, contends the plan has been studied exhaustively.

A ruling is expected by June in the Murphy administration suit, the highest-profile legal challenge to the plan.

©2024 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.