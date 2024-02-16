OH: Area agencies receive public transit grants

Feb. 15—LIMA — A number of area agencies are in line to benefit from more than $100 million in grants from the Ohio Department of Transportation to support public transit projects.

A total of 383 projects statewide were selected to partake of $106 million in funds, with these projects focused on workforce mobility, transportation for seniors and those with special needs, rural transit and busing, according to a release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office.

Projects include transit fleet expansion and replacement vehicles, preventative maintenance, upgrades for facilities, new technology and equipment and operating expenses.

Area agencies included in these grants are:

ALLEN COUNTY

—Allen County Regional Transit Authority: $1,500,000, garage expansion; $758,490, generators (3); $462,353, preventative maintenance

—Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (Small Urban): $560,000, contracted transportation services

—Area Agency on Aging 3: $108,000, mobility management; $72,000, mobility management

—Bittersweet, Inc.: $112,000, purchase expansion vehicle; $8,000, preventative maintenance

—Delphos Senior Citizens, Inc.: $72,000, purchase replacement vehicle; $5,200, preventative maintenance

—Marimor Industries, Inc.: $20,000, computer hardware; $16,000 preventative maintenance

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

—Auglaize County Council on Aging, Inc.: $91,200, purchase replacement vehicle

PUTNAM COUNTY

—Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (Rural): $492,000, contracted transportation services

