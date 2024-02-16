TX: Developers tout transit-oriented Addison tower

Developers are dusting off plans for a new Addison office tower.

The high-rise is planned for a site near DART’s new Silver Line station located west of the Dallas North Tollway near Arapaho Road.

The 11-story Arapaho Station office tower is a project of VanTrust Real Estate. VanTrust is also a partner in the almost $2 billion Frisco Station mixed-use development in Frisco.

The 264,599-square-foot office building has been in the works since 2021.

VanTrust recently hired Dallas-based Thirty-Four Commercial to promote the project to potential tenants.

“We are partnered with VanTrust on this project,” said Thirty-Four Commercial president Sarah Kennington. “This site is VanTrust’s most ripe site for office development.

“We’re in discussions with two tenants now,” she said. “The timing of the DART station is helping.”

DART’ 26-mile Silver Line will connect DFW International Airport with stops in Cypress Waters, Addison, University of Texas at Dallas, Richardson and Plano.

Commuter rail service on the route is expected to begin in late 2025 to mid-2026.

The Addison stop is expected to be one of the busiest along the line. Developers are already planning new projects to time with the transit route’s opening.

VanTrust’s Arapaho Station building was designed by Dallas architect HKS and will include a café, conference center, fitness facilities and an outdoor tenant lounge on a balcony.

Near the Arapaho Station building, developers Stream Realty Partners and Amli Residential are also working on a mixed-use project adjacent to the Addison rail station. The city in 2022 picked the developers to build the 18-acre, $472 million mixed-use project just west of the Dallas North Tollway.

©2024 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.