MA: Healey starts down bumpy but ‘important’ road to more transit funding | Analysis

They were in town from Ottawa. And at midday on Monday, they were peering at the map in the North Station stop on the T’s Orange Line, trying to figure out if they were in the right place to get to the State Street Station.

They peered. They conferred. They peered some more, tracing lines on the dots on the multi-colored map.

Finally, the female half of the couple turned and asked, “Excuse me, can we get to State from here?” When they were told they were in the right place, the relief on their faces was palpable.

“We’re still learning,” her companion, who was holding a bag from the Converse store, with a grin.

But when it comes to navigating the T these days, city residents, commuters, and visitors alike all are trying to figure it out as the nation’s oldest subway system goes through a year’s worth of serial shutdowns and diversions to address the slow zones and safety issues with which it was rapidly becoming synonymous.

And that’s what brought Gov. Maura Healey to North Station in Boston on Monday morning for a time-honored rite of budget season embraced by governors probably going back to John Hancock: The very public event to pitch her spending priorities.

In this case, a massive infusion of taxpayer cash for the T, regional transit, and other road and bridge needs running to the hundreds of millions of dollars.

“I know how important this is to our quality of life and to the future of our state,” Healey, flanked by MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, state Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt, and advocates, said Monday.

Healey’s $58 billion spending plan for the new fiscal year that starts July 1 calls for doubling state support for the T to $314 million, up from the current $127 million; $60 million for “pay-go” capital for the transit agency, and $1.5 billion in a projected sales tax revenue transfer. It also sets aside $45 million for fare relief for low-income riders. Regional transit agencies would see a $244 million infusion, according to the administration’s spending documents.

“A strong public transportation system is a must-have for a strong community and a robust economy,” Jarred Johnson, the executive director of the Boston-based advocacy group TransitMatters, said.

The system needs the help: Its budget gap is expected to hit $628 million by July, the Boston Globe reported Monday.

Again and again on Monday, Healey, Eng, and Tibbits-Nutt called for a transportation system that was efficient, equitable, and safe.

Figuring out how to pay for it — in the face of flagging state tax collections, the exploding cost of a shelter system that’s stretched beyond capacity, and skeptical lawmakers — will be another matter entirely.

Healey appeared aware of the challenge, telling reporters that policymakers “need to be smarter and more strategic with the investments that we make.”

Healey took the T’s problem-plagued Green Line to Monday’s news conference, hopping on at the Park Street stop at the base of Beacon Hill below the State House. The line was shuttered for much of January as it, too, underwent more work.

Eng pointed to the progress the agency has made in addressing those issues. He credited Healey for showing the kind of “deep commitment to transportation” that the agency hasn’t seen “over than a decade.”

Tibbits-Nutt offered a similar sentiment, noting that the state needs “a holistic approach” to transportation funding issues, broadly, taking in needs from “Cape Ann to Cape Cod, from the Berkshires to Boston.”

And while city residents and commuters make up the backbone of the T’s ridership, the visitors, such as the couple from Ottawa, matter just as much.

The same holds for the guy who was standing in the cavernous tunnel linking Downtown Crossing and Park Street on Monday wondering if he was headed in the right direction to catch a train to the Red Line’s JFK/UMass stop.

They’re an important constituency who vote with their wallets. And as the data shows, they vote big. Visitors to Boston’s national parks pumped $255.4 million into the local economy in 2022, according to a National Park Service report.

And if they have a miserable experience riding the T, it’s a sure bet that they’re going to go home and tell their friends and families about it.

Healey told reporters Monday that she’s “looking forward to discussions” with lawmakers, as the Democratic administration and the all- Democratic Legislature try to get a deal on a new budget, presumably before the end of June.

As Monday reminds, the implications of those discussions will stretch far beyond Beacon Hill.

