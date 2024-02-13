TX: Developer hops aboard DART’s new Silver Line with apartment project

A Dallas developer is gearing up to start a new transit-oriented project in Plano.

Trinsic Residential Group is building the 325-unit apartment development south of Plano’s old downtown district. The rental community will replace a lumber yard and commercial building on the site north of Bush Turnpike.

Work on the $50 million Aura Northline development is scheduled to be completed in early 2026, according to planning documents filed with the state.

The 474,355-square-foot project will include “325 dwelling units consisting of two five-story wood-framed buildings wrapped around a 5-tier concrete parking garage,” according to details provided to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Womack + Hampton Architects is designing the project. Plano’s City Council approved zoning for the development last year.

The construction site on J Place is just across Bush Turnpike from the huge CityLine development, which is home to thousands of office workers.

Trinsic’s apartment project is between two Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail stations and on a new hike and bike trail. The 26-mile DART Silver Line under construction will connect Plano with DFW International Airport, with stops along the way at the University of Texas at Dallas, Addison, Carrollton and Cypress Waters.

“No place outside of downtown Dallas is better served by transit,” Trinsic’s officers told Plano’s council in a zoning request.

Trinsic Residential is one of North Texas’ most experienced apartment builders. It has constructed 7,000 Dallas-Fort Worth apartments and has another 2,000 in the pipeline.

The developer already constructed another rental community in the same area of Plano called Aura One90.

Construction of the commuter rail line in south Plano has fueled new developments in the area.

Houston-based developer Hines is teaming up with the owner of the building site along DART’s Silver Line to build apartments, retail and a pickleball facility on 7 acres between Municipal and N avenues.

