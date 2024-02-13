PA: Lancaster County writers' work posted in city buses for commuters to contemplate

Feb. 11—Starting in late January, Red Rose Transit Authority commuters were transported not only by bus but by poetry.

Twenty short, six-line poems about bodies of water, written by local poets, appear on placards inside 20 Red Rose Transit buses.

Poetry in Transit is a public art project launched by word hive — a Columbia-based nonprofit focused on poetry education and awareness — in partnership with the Philadelphia Alumni Writers House at Franklin & Marshall College and Vector Media.

"One of the goals is to bring poetry into public spaces in ways that people who may not normally see it, can see it," says co-founder Tom Johnson-Medland, 63, of Columbia. "The transit system is one great way to plant seeds of poetry. It's not only just about giving the community a taste of poetry, but it's also about connecting poets who might not normally have access to each other."

Writers featured in the Poetry in Transit program will read their poems during an event at the Columbia Crossing River Trails Center in Columbia from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

Johnson-Medland, a hospice worker and author of more than a dozen books of poetry, says the goal is to expand the project in 2025 to feature 30 poems by local poets and, moving into 2026 and beyond, to feature 40 poems by 40 local poets on Red Rose Transit buses.

Johnson-Medland's wife, Glinda Johnson-Medland, the executive director of word hive, is also a poet.

The couple founded word hive in 2021 to increase public awareness of poetry through readings, workshops and collaborative projects including education work with the Boys & Girls Club in Columbia.

Before moving to Lancaster five years ago, the Johnson-Medlands lived in Monroe County, where they worked on collaborative poetry projects including a workshop with students at the Monroe County Correctional Facility, which resulted in the publication of "Coming Back Home: Poems on Leaving Prison."

Another book, "For the Beauty of the Earth," featured work by more than a dozen poets and photographers from the Pocono Mountain region who are engaging with environmental issues and climate change.

Inspired by other programs

Poetry in Transit was inspired by similar poetry and public transportation projects in a number of locations including Luzerne County — Tom and Glinda Johnson-Medland both had poems featured in that project — and major cities like London and New York City, where short poems appeared in the cities' subway systems.

"As a former New York subway commuter, I remember the transit poems having the power to alter my environment," says Mary C.M. Phillips, a Willow Street-based poet who moved to Lancaster from New York City three years ago and has poems featured in the Poetry in Transit program.

"They were able to change my dreary commute into a time of reflection and inspiration," she says. "I wanted to do the same for others."

A selection committee, made up of poets and educators who are based in Pennsylvania or who have connections to the area, reviewed 49 poems submitted by 37 Lancaster County poets and selected 20 to appear on the Red Rose buses in 2024.

"As I read the many submissions for Poetry in Transit, I looked for poems that would surprise a general reader and bring about both delight, curiosity and evidence that poetry's possibilities are endless, and therefore powerful," says Tyler Barton, an author and former Lancaster County resident who now lives in Saranac Lake, New York. "It was lovely to work with so many dedicated literary citizens in Lancaster County on this project."

The transit project brings together poets from all over Lancaster County and provides them with a unique venue to reach a wide captive audience.

"For me, as a poet who has had limited opportunities to share my words, it is incredibly exciting to be able to surprise and move people in such an unexpected venue," says Marcy Dubroff, of East Hempfield Township, who has poetry featured in the project. "I am also looking forward to finding and riding the bus where my poem is displayed. It will be the best selfie ever!"

A mental reset

The short poems can act as a sort of mental reset for commuters.

"Poetry in public places reminds us to slow down and step back from our frenetic, American go-go-go so we can connect with ourselves and the thoughts and feelings of others," says Heather Davis, a Manheim Township-based poet featured in the project.

And that's the goal, says Tom Medland-Johnson.

"We really think that poetry soothes people," says Tom Medland-Johnson. "It ennobles us, as individuals, and I think it also calls us out of hiding, and calls us out of ourselves into connecting with other people."

