OH: Greater Cleveland RTA CEO India Birdsong-Terry takes the wheel with her dining favorites: 5 for Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio—India Birdsong-Terry has an energy and positivity that’s contagious. And if the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has anything to say about it, you’re going to feel that positivity about public transportation in The Land very soon.

The Temple University and University of Illinois at Chicago grad leads Ohio’s largest transit system—which currently has over 2,300 employees, manages a $292 million annual budget and provides over 35 million annual rides across 457 square miles.

She started her tenure here in Cleveland in 2019 after transit leadership roles in Chicago and Nashville and is pushing towards “innovative solutions” for increased ridership and service for Greater Cleveland.

Pandemic notwithstanding, she’s been making great strides.

“We’ve got quite a few things happening, including embarking on a new workforce development program—making sure our, our recruiting efforts are out-of-the-box, fresh and new,” Birdsong-Terry told Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer in an interview last week.

“On the external side, capital projects and vehicle replacement—including replacing the rail cars for all the Rapid [Transit] lines—are on tap. Our system is over 40 years old, so we’re giving it a $400 million uplift project that we expect to be completed within the next few years,” said Birdsong-Terry.

Birdsong-Terry’s project list is a long one, including repairs along the Lakefront Line, ridership evaluations, routings and explorations into mircotransit—urban planning/transit methodology that lands somewhere between private individual transport (cars, taxis Uber/ Lyft) and public mass transit (bus).

“There’s a lot to do in order to support the Flats and the Downtown area, as people come back to work and live downtown,” she said.

“I am an urban planner by trade, so being in public transit is kind of the fun part. I did community development before transit and that combination helped me to see a little bit longer-term beyond day-to-day operations,” she added.

“We have to be thinking how RTA can support economic vitality of the region and all the social issues, mental health, job disparity and food desert situations that exist,” she added.

“A lot of folks say, oh, ‘Ridership is half of what it used to be.’ Where I think public transit has been an afterthought is in a lot of the smaller cities,” Birdsong-Terry said.

“Sure. If you’re not New York, Berlin, London, major kind of players where public transit is essential in the dense areas, it’s easy for people with the economic prowess to just hop in the car.”

Getting creative, making people comfortable on transit, fortifying security and safety measures and transit police and ambassador programs will help with the decision.

She said that the urban planner in her appreciates the challenge.

“Cleveland has good bones, it’s been around for generations, and we are built for a much larger population than we currently have. I think if we start to embrace that, we’re better positioned to increase ridership organically. Mobility projects help with that, too. Same with safety measures and procurements, lighting, beautification, and upgrades to the system,” the CEO offered.

“All of these are important. And I think you’ll see a big return on investment [for those] as people start to kind of head toward Cleveland as the next big city.”

After all the food for thought, we decided to turn our thoughts to food.

“This was tough because I am a foodie, I love to eat, and I love to cook—but over the last few years, I’ve also had two children. And sometimes, you have to go with kid-friendly. So, they’re not all five-star restaurants, but they’re all good food with good people.”

Birdsong-Terry gave us her five-plus favorite spots, in her own words:

Brunch at jaja in Ohio City: I’ll start with the fancier of them. This is across from the West 25th train station, which is cool. I have only been there for brunch on a Sunday, but it is really nice and has this kind of feminine flair to it. I think it was touted as designed for small groups of women that want to have a ladies’ day out! <laughs> And that’s exactly what I went there for! It’s perfect. Think ‘book club meets a nice supper club’ that just kinda transports you into a different headspace. And brunch was great. 2050 Gehring Ave., Cleveland. 216-998-5353, jajacleveland.com.

Light Bites at Café Tandoor: It’s not real fancy, but tastefully done and culturally relevant. You can kind of feel transported the minute you walk in, and the smell of curry hits you. It’s also unassuming. I always like to go places where I’m not going to run into a million politicians! <laughs> I appreciate politics, and I know I’ll run into someone just about anywhere—especially in the job that I have—but sometimes you just want to eat! <laughs> Outside of entrees, they have a Tomato Shorwa and Muglai Shorwa soups that are both really good. Give me those with the basmati rice and I’m set. 2096 South Taylor Rd., Cleveland Heights. 216-371-8500, cafetandoorcleveland.com. (two other area locations)

Sushi and Ramen at Otani Japanese Restaurant: This one was kid friendly. I don’t know if it was the day that I went or what, but I have a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, and so if they can sit on the floor, they’re excited. That allowed us to enjoy a meal, but also keep them from running around. And their ramen is just awesome. I’m a big fan of any kind of ramen—from the college [packets] to the fanciest broken-egg, katsu ramen. Being a fan of sushi as well, I appreciate that it fuses the comfort of a family restaurant with a little bit more of a sophisticated menu. And it doesn’t hurt that there’s a Chuck E. Cheese across the street! <laughs> 1625 Golden Gate Plaza, Mayfield Heights. 440-442-7098, otanicleveland.com.

Sangria y tapas at (wait for it) Sangria Y Tapas: I was introduced to this place by our previous board chair, Mayor Dennis Clough of Westlake. It’s in his backyard and I went out there to, to meet with him for one-on-ones when I first started. And I just fell in love with it. I’ve been there for anniversaries, date nights and it’s a family-friendly, traditional, old-school place. Anything seafood! I don’t think I’ve ever gone wrong with anything I’ve gotten there. The wait staff are all like one big family. They greet you like a warm hug. 27200 Detroit Rd., Westlake. 440-617-6476, sangriatapaswestlake.com.

Caipirinhas and nosh at Batuqui: I know I was supposed to stick to five, but I’m gonna give you six and hope that’s all right. <laughs> I love this place on Larchmere. Brazilian food and you have to have a cocktail every now and then. Their rice dishes really have a flair to them. I love that it’s in a house. It’s not a traditional restaurant, you know; it feels like I’m at one of my girlfriend’s houses in Chicago. It’s one of my husband’s favorites as well, so it’s a win-win. That’s become an anniversary restaurant for us. 12706 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland. 216-801-0227, batuquicleveland.com.

Old-School breakfast at Eat at Joe’s: I must mention this awesome breakfast spot. It’s got that greasy-spoon, hole-in-the-wall vibe and I mean that respectfully. It’s just comfortable, you know? I take anybody there, or I go by myself. It’s cash only. I’m an omelet girl, but I always end up with sausage and bacon too. And their cinnamon pancakes are delicious! Everyone there is super-nice. The ladies that work in there specifically are just awesome. There’s always a bustle, it’s always noisy. I love that it’s come-as-you-are, and you can just roll up. 1475 S Green Rd., South Euclid. 216-381-3101, eatatjoescleveland.com.

