CA: Buses and trains see some delays, but public transit works well in storm

Transit officials in Southern California reported incidents of buses avoiding standing water and fallen trees and some train delays, but overall the public transportation system is operating fairly well in the midst of a multi-day, torrential storm that is dropping record amounts of precipitation.

With dozens of canyon roadways closed, and a mudslide closing off lanes on the 405 Freeway at Sepulveda Boulevard, driving is still treacherous and not recommended as of 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, about 24 hours into an atmospheric river event pounding Southern California.

“At LA Metro, all lines are operating. That is a much safer way to do it,” said Constance Farrell, aide to Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. Horvath serves on the LA Metro board of directors.

“Service is running,” said Rick Jager, a spokesperson for LA Metro, the lead transit agency in Los Angeles County, handling more than 900,000 daily boardings on 2,200 low-emission buses and six rail lines.

However, some bus routes had to take detours Monday morning due to high water levels, fallen trees and mudslides blocking lanes, he said. “But all and all, service is running fairly well at this hour,” Jager said. Train service at its 108 stations are also “running fairly well,” he said.

The main walkway at Union Station in downtown L.A. connecting passengers to Metro and Metrolink train gates was flooded Sunday night into Monday morning. The passageway was cleared of water by around 8:30 a.m.

In preparation for the storm, Metro crews cleared out storm drains, added pumps to remove water and positioned sandbags in low-lying areas. Additional mechanics were placed along bus routes. Floor mats were placed at underground stations, Metro reported.

Metrolink, the regional passenger rail service offering 545.6 service line miles and 67 stations across six Southern California counties, saw flood waters lapping over the tracks on its Ventura County line at Chatsworth, causing delays, reported spokesperson Scott Johnson.

By noon, that line was back on schedule, he reported.

Rocks and mud fell onto the tracks of the Antelope Valley train line near Sylmar and San Fernando early Monday morning. “Our track department was able to clear it and trains resumed service at 7:30 this morning,” Johnson said.

In San Clemente, landslides continued to produce some land movement, but no additional debris fell onto the tracks. The Metrolink service operates as far south as the Laguna Niguel/ Mission Viejo station, Johnson said.

And on the San Bernardino to Los Angeles line two trains were affected by flooding in Rialto, Johnson said.

On Foothill Transit, with 37 bus routes in the San Gabriel and Pomona valleys, service was not interrupted with one exception. The agency’s 486 bus in El Monte on Sunday night had to detour around considerable flooding on local streets but the line was running on schedule Monday, said Felicia Friesema, spokesperson.

©2024 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit dailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.