CA: LA, OC, and Inland public transportation services celebrate Transit Equity Day with free rides -- and a history lesson

Feb. 4—Marking the 111th birthday of civil rights leader Rosa Parks, L.A. Metro, Metrolink, the L.A. County Department of Transportation and regional transit partners celebrated Transit Equity Day with free rides and a history lesson.

On Friday, Feb. 2, fourth and fifth graders from Ascot Avenue Elementary School in South L.A. were invited to L.A. Union Station to meet with M. Keith Claybrook, an associate professor of Africana Studies at Cal State Long Beach. The students learned about Parks and the legacy she had on both civil rights and public transportation.

The students were also given a chance to board L.A. Metro's Rosa Parks-era bus.

Transit Equity Day is celebrated annually on the birthday of Rosa Parks who, by refusing to give up her seat on a public transit bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955, helped to launch the civil rights movement in the U.S., Metro officials said in a press release.

The event marks "an annual day of action highlighting the efforts of transit providers, labor unions and climate justice advocates to promote equity in public transportation," officials said.

On Sunday, Feb. 4 — Transit Equity Day — all L.A. Metro and Metrolink trains, buses, Metro Micro rideshare services, bikeshare and other public transport services will be free.

Regional transit partners with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC), and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) also announced they will all offer free rides on buses, trains and other public transit services on Transit Equity Day Sunday.

Visit www.metro.net for more information and transit options.

Staff writers Steve Scauzillo and Allyson Vergara contributed to this report.

___

(c)2024 San Gabriel Valley Tribune, West Covina, Calif.

Visit San Gabriel Valley Tribune, West Covina, Calif. at https://www.sgvtribune.com/

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.