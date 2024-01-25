NY: Centro CEO departs due to health issues; nationwide search for replacement planned

This story has been updated to include details of the mutual separation agreement.

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York Regional Transportation Authority is searching for a new CEO following the departure of its leader since 2020 for medical reasons.

The board for the agency that operates the Centro bus service approved a mutual separation agreement with Brian Schultz at a special meeting Monday night following a closed-door executive session.

The deal provides Schultz a lump sum salary payment of $51,286, along with $45,091 for untaken paid time off. He will also continue on the authority’s medical and dental insurance plans with family coverage — which currently has an annual value of $35,820 — through June 30, 2025. A deduction from the salary payment of $8,061 will cover his share of the insurance premium cost. From July 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2026, Schultz can choose to continue health benefits under federal COBRA guidelines, with the authority covering the full cost.

In a press release, Centro said Schultz had been on leave since Oct. 16 with “serious health issues impacting his continued employment with the authority.” The release said Schultz’s separation agreement “recognizes Mr. Schultz’s personal circumstances while maintaining the Authority’s responsibility to the public interest.”

Deputy CEO Christopher Tuff has been leading the organization on an interim basis and will continue in that role while a national search for a permanent leader takes place.

“This is a time of profound change for our community and a tremendous opportunity for Centro,” said Nicholas F. Laino, authority chairman, in a press release. “Our search will identify a leader who exemplifies the organization’s values and appreciates the importance of public transportation in a service area like ours.”

Tuff has been the second-in-command under Schultz for three years, and has been with the authority for more than eight years.

“(Tuff) has exhibited strong leadership overseeing a wide range of projects at Centro including bus design and purchases, alternative propulsion systems, labor relations, employee recognition and retention programs,” Laino said. “He also possesses strong financial and compliance skills, important characteristics in leading a public transit authority.”

Schultz chaired the authority’s board for eight years before his board colleagues made him the CEO in August 2020 with a $172,000 salary without conducting a national search. At the time, board members said Schultz’ familiarity with the organization and experience in the private sector made him a strong fit for the job at a time when a search was not practical. According to public payroll monitor SeeThroughNY.net, his base pay for 2023 had climbed to $198,000.

“We recognize Brian Schultz for his years of service and his management of the organization especially through the pandemic,” Laino said in the press release.

