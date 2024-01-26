CA: One way BART, Bay Area transit agencies want to consolidate: their appearance

Jan. 22—With 27 different agencies, the Bay Area isn't anywhere close to having a uniform, seamless transit system. But the dozens of operators could soon look like one single entity to the region's transit riders.

Instead of Muni red or AC Transit green, transit riders would be greeted with gold yellow, sky blue and dark blue signage, no matter whether they're catching a bus in Oakland or a ferry in Sausalito.

Bay Area public transit operators — from BART to various small bus agencies in Solano and Contra Costa counties — all want to adopt the same signage and mapping, so transit officials will test new wayfinding in El Cerrito and Santa Rosa this year. And if they find the money to make it happen, transit agencies plan to blanket their thousands of bus stops, rail stations and ferry docks across the region with the uniform signage and mapping.

Prototypes unveiled Monday by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the region's transportation agency, show signage that deprioritizes individual transit logos in favor of large bus, train and ferry icons.

For instance, wayfinding at BART's El Cerrito del Norte Station, where signage will be tested in "mid-2024" according to the MTC, would show two large train and bus icons followed by the seven different transit operators serving the station.

Map boards would treat the region's fragmented transit as one network, highlighting not just the BART system map, but other transit connections, as well. Each major rail station — be it BART or Caltrain — would include map boards with specific locations for where to find bus stops at that station.

The standardized wayfinding, which has been in the works since 2021, is an attempt by the region's transit agencies to address a longstanding criticism.

As it stands, each transit agency has different-looking signage and wayfinding, making it challenging for even some of the most seasoned riders to navigate the region by public transit. That endeavor can be even more daunting for tourists and visitors who might not know that the cable cars and heavy rail in San Francisco are managed by two different agencies.

Each new transit sign would have a QR code that directs riders to a new site that houses real-time scheduling information for all operators at that station.

"A major goal of this project is to make it easy for both existing and potential new customers to intuitively identify where they can find public transit," said Gordon Hansen, a manager of the MTC's mapping and wayfinding effort.

The new signage will also debut at Santa Rosa Transit Mall. The MTC plans to get public feedback and finalize the design standards by 2026, Hansen said. The commission says transit agencies lack the funds to replace current signage, though they could seek to include that in a 2026 transit tax measure.

The new wayfinding comes at a time when transit executives say they're trying to make public transit in the Bay Area more seamless and appealing to ride. The changes could make the Bay Area more like Seattle, a region that has several transit operators and modes linked together by uniform wayfinding.

The testing rollout also comes as Sacramento lawmakers weigh whether to force the region's 27 agencies to consolidate — beyond agreeing to use the same signage. Sen. Aisha Wahab, D- Fremont, reintroduced a consolidation bill she withdrew earlier this month.

"This is one of the best things that we can be doing to encourage repeat trips when a rider uses the transit network for the first time," said Seamus Murphy, executive director of the agency that operates the San Francisco Bay Ferry. "This is a good example of the region working with operators to coordinate a common set of standards that will result in real improvements to the rider experience."

