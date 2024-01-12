GERMANY: German train drivers strike continues disrupting traffic severely

Berlin — The strike by the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) continued to disrupt train traffic throughout Germany on Thursday.

"The emergency timetable with largely reduced numbers of trains on long-distance, regional and S-Bahn [commuter] services is still in place," German rail operator Deutsche Bahn announced.

Around one in five long-distance trains is cancelled and there are many restrictions in regional transport.

The railway company Transdev, which operates regional trains in the states of Saxony and Bavaria, has also been hit with strike action by the GDL.

The strike action is due to continue until Friday at 6 pm ( 1700 GMT).

In December the union held a ballot for its members to vote on whether strikes could be made indefinite. Around 97% of members who voted were in favour, since when longer strikes have become possible.

©2024 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.