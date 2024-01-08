SD: Rapid Transit ridership marks significant increase in 2023

Jan. 6—Rapid City's Rapid Transit System recorded a significant increase in both youth and overall ridership in 2023.

In December alone, there were nearly 6,000 more passenger trips recorded in the RTS system compared to Dec. 2022, according to the city. The increase in overall ridership last month also includes a jump of more than 2,000 youth passenger trips compared to Dec. 2022.

Overall ridership increased 14% in 2023, with 237,619 passenger trips recorded. 203,242 trips were recorded in 2022. Last year's ridership numbers are 19% higher than the 191,922 passenger trips recorded in 2021 and 52% higher than 2020, when service was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a very impressive year for public transportation in Rapid City," said RTS Manager Megan Gould-Stabile. "There were considerable increases in ridership both in terms of youth using the Youth Ride Free program and overall numbers using our services."

Gould-Stabile attributes the increase to public transit becoming an accepted, affordable and convenient form of transportation for many Rapid City residents and a reliable option for getting around during wintertime.

In December, RTS recorded 18,605 passenger trips, a 31% jump over the 12,825 trips recorded in Dec. 2022. Last month's numbers are also 17% higher than the numbers recorded in Dec. 2021.

The 'Youth Ride Free' program also saw a huge spike in 2023. A total of 44,902 youth passenger trips were recorded during the months school was in session, a 24% increase over the 33,937 rider trips recorded for the same period in 2022 and a 32% increase over the 30,668 rider trips recorded in 2021.

In December, RTS recorded 4,174 youth passenger trips, a 49% increase over the 2,147 trips recorded in Dec. 2022 and a 35% jump over the 2,722 youth trips recorded in December 2021.

For more information about the RTS program, visit rapidride.org or call 605-394-6631. Parents and guardians can contact Rapid Transit Service to register for the youth ridership program, or go online to rapidride.org and click on the Youth Ride Free button.

