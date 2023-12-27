CA: Bay Area transportation commissioners weigh in on tax proposal

Dec. 26—After several brainstorming sessions, a draft tax measure designed to net $1 billion annually for regional transportation projects is expected to be presented to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission next month.

At a meeting on Wednesday, staff sought comments on proposals to include two transit reform efforts as part of the measure. The reforms include strengthening MTC's role as a regional transit network manager and consolidating transit governance.

MTC is planning to submit its measure to the voters in 2026.

Commission members said they like the thrust of the recommendations, but the idea of consolidation of transit operators has ruffled a few feathers.

"Maybe the word isn't consolidate, maybe the word is coordinate," said James Spering, a commission member representing Solano County.

Spering said the commission has been accused of not having a vision and that it would be "shortsighted if we just take things off the table." He said the commission has a responsibility to look at how to make transit better.

Marin County Supervisor Stephanie Moulton-Peters said she agreed.

"I think we need to be comprehensive in our look and we need to be realistic too," Moulton-Peters said.

On consolidation, she said, it would be "very ambitious to accomplish anything like that in two years, whether it's small agencies or the large ones, so I think coordination is the way to look at it."

The measure is building off Plan Bay Area 2050, a 30-year planning document that looks at increasing housing, expanding transit and contributing to the job market. The plan identified a $110 billion funding gap needed to execute its vision.

The goal of MTC's measure is to protect and enhance transit service by creating a reliable, long-term regional source of operating revenue. It also aims to make transit safer and faster. The plan would involve safety and access improvements for cyclists and pedestrians, including signal timing and pothole repairs.

MTC planners are exploring different types of taxes, including a half-cent sales tax, a parcel tax and road usage charge, among others.

Bay Area voters say a regional transportation measure should prioritize reforms, including better transit oversight and accountability, according to recent polling by MTC.

The most recent polling was conducted from Oct. 16 through Oct. 31, netting 2,700 responses.

While 78% of respondents said public transit is important for the Bay Area, 62% said the transit agencies are on the wrong track.

Eighty-one percent of respondents said it is a priority to repair potholes and improve sidewalks and bike lanes. Making transit safer, more reliable and affordable received 80% support. Improving safety and cleanliness and avoiding cutting service received similar polling results.

Overall, 50% of Marin and Sonoma County respondents said they would support a tax measure. That compares to 58% in Alameda and San Mateo counties and 57% in San Francisco County.

When it comes to talks around transit coordination, it is already happening in Marin and Sonoma counties.

Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz, a spokesperson for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, said agency leaders from both counties have decided to launch a study of transit in the Highway 101 corridor.

Cosulich-Schwartz said leaders from Golden Gate Transit, which is operated by the bridge district, have met with leaders from the Transportation Authority of Marin, Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, Marin Transit, Petaluma City Transit, Santa Rosa City Bus and Sonoma County Transit.

"Recognizing that there is a lot of overlapping transit service along the corridor, the study will take a comprehensive look at where service can be improved and made more efficient for riders across all systems," Cosulich-Schwartz said. "We are excited to be working with our sister agencies in Marin and Sonoma to better serve our customers."

Part of the MTC staff recommendation to strengthen the agency's role as a network manager included enabling statutory changes to accelerate items in the agency's "transit transformation action plan."

"I support this direction," said commission chair Alfredo Pedroza, a Napa County supervisor. "I still remain confident that everything has to remain on the table."

"We have an opportunity right now with this regional measure and that needs our attention and our commitment," Pedroza said.

Nick Josefowitz, the San Francisco mayor's appointee on the commission, had a more pessimistic outlook.

"The polling on this does not look good and I think we need to acknowledge that," Josefowitz said.

Josefowitz said the commission should start talking about a backup plan.

David Rabbitt, a Sonoma County supervisor on the commission, said his county already has two transportation taxes.

"How do you go into a county like that or any county in the Bay Area and say this additional half-cent will bring home or get you something bigger, better, brighter," he said.

Rabbitt, who is also a board member on SMART, said the commission needs to tell people why the money is needed.

"Because at the end of the day people vote for things that make their life better," Rabbitt said. "I think the polling will show you it's a what's-in-it-for-me approach.'"

Rebecca Long, director of legislation and public affairs at MTC, said the draft measure will be presented to the Legislative Committee at its Jan. 12 meeting. Staff expects to take the proposal to the full commission at its Jan. 24 meeting.

