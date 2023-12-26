MA: Browse, Borrow, Board program offers reading material to PVTA riders

SPRINGFIELD — For the public transit riders of Pioneer Valley, their next read is only a few clicks away on their smartphones. Borrow the book. Board the bus.

It’s that easy with the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority’s new Browse, Borrow, Board program launched Thursday with the help of the Boston Public Library and the Massachusetts Library System.

QR codes — now posted on PVTA buses, bus shelters, at Springfield Union Station, Holyoke Transit Center and the Olver Transit Pavilion in Westfield — lead smartphone users to a virtual library of more than 1,000 titles including books, magazines, professional journals and newspapers in English, Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese and other languages. The library also includes audiobooks and children’s titles.

“Things that can make people’s commutes a little easier,” said state Sen. Jacob Oliveira, D-Ludlow, who helped introduce the program to the Pioneer Valley at a news conference Thursday in Union Station.

Browse Borrow, Board also replaces social media browsing — a common pastime on the bus — with reading a book, said state Sen. Adam Gomez Sr., D-Springfield.

“This will be access to books and magazines. Where information can be exchanged and learning begins,” Gomez said.

State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, was also on hand.

The lawmakers spoke with reporters in the bustling PVTA waiting room at Union Station while commuters were joined by holiday travelers headed to Peter Pan buses or to Amtrak and CTrail Hartford Line trains.

The Boston Public Library began the program with Boston’s MBTA in May 2023, said executive director of the Massachusetts Library System Sarah Sogigian.

It’s since expanded to seven of the state’s regional transit agencies. Worcester Regional Transit Authority and Berkshire Regional Transit Authority launched over the past two months. Franklin Regional Transit Authority also launches this month.

Signing up doesn’t require a library card, said Melissa Andrews, chief of collection management for the Boston Public Library. “All it requires is your name and an email address,” she said.

The idea is to reach readers who don’t already take advantage of their local public library. “People outside of our walls,” Andrews said.

It’s funded, in part, with state money. Oliveira sponsored a successful amendment to the $3.1 billion supplementary state budget passed a few weeks ago that put $750,000 in additional funding into the state library system.

Some of it will also go to make professional development and education available to employees at smaller libraries, he said.

Sandra E. Sheehan, administrator of the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority, said the PVTA’s longest route — Springfield to Northampton — can take a half hour.

“That is a long bus ride,” she said. “And there are children’s materials available. So that bus ride is even harder for parents of young children.”

Borrowers retain access to the materials for 21 days.

The PVTA reported more than 6 million passenger trips in the fiscal year ending in June. Thursday, Sheehan said that in November alone ridership was running up 15% from the same month in 2022.

It’s a trend she attributed to the economy. That includes rising prices as well as increasing job opportunities and new programs opening up for adult learners at community colleges.

From Thanksgiving to the end of the year, the PVTA is offering no-fare and no-pass travel as part of its “Try Transit” promotion.

And starting Jan. 2, students 18 and younger will be able to ride after 3 p.m. with a school ID, Sheehan said.

“The idea is to provide more access so students can take part in afterschool programs,” she said.

Also, buses will be free for all on weekends. Both promotions will last at least through June.

“Most of our ridership is on weekdays,” Sheehan said. “And this is a way of getting people out on weekends to shop, visit places.”

©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit masslive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.