MI: GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY: Board seeks to resolve dispute with BATA

Dec. 21—TRAVERSE CITY — The clock is ticking on a potential lawsuit against Grand Traverse County by the board of the Bay Area Transit Authority (BATA).

At stake is the relationship between the elected members of the county board and the appointed members of the BATA board.

County officials voted Wednesday to request a two-week extension on any legal action so that a resolution may be found before the Jan. 7 deadline. In response, BATA officials said they will hold a special board meeting soon to consider the offer; no date for that meeting has been set.

"I don't know what our board will agree to do," said BATA Executive Director Kelly Dunham. "We're hopeful that we can come to an agreement through the dispute resolution process, but if that process fails, the next step is litigation."

County Administrator Nate Alger urged the two parties to find a way forward: "BATA is a partner of both Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. It provides needed services to people in our area. The base of the disagreement is over what level of authority BATA has in relation to the county board, and vice versa. We need to understand our roles and move forward for the good of everyone."

If the dispute goes to court, combined legal costs for both sides could well exceed $20,000, officials said.

Disputes between two parts of the same county government are usually resolved informally through discussions, according to the Institute for Local Government (ILG). But, when those informal methods fail, costly litigation can ensue.

"Litigation should always be a last-resort attempt to settle differences between parties," said ILG contributor Greg Cox, who served on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "Taxpayers and residents are the big winners when disputes between local governments are resolved as amicably and inexpensively as possible and a new, impartial and broader perspective replaces a divisive situation regarding public policy."

At the root of the current dispute is a disagreement over who gets to serve on the BATA board. Both parties have been embroiled in that dispute since February 2023 when the BATA board amended its articles of incorporation, bylaws and rules to expand the number of people who serve on that board.

Subsequent tension with county board commissioners led to a formal "interlocal agreement" completed on Aug. 10. Now the two parties disagree about the spirit of that agreement.

More specifically, does that agreement permit Grand Traverse County to appoint two sitting commissioners to the BATA board, or just one? The exact language in question reads:

"The BATA Board of Directors shall be composed of 7 members, comprised of 4 members appointed by majority vote of the Grand Traverse Board of Commissioners, 2 members appointed by majority vote of the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners ... and 1 At-Large member appointed by a 2/3 supermajority of the BATA board.

"Each County shall appoint a County Commissioner to serve as a member of the BATA Board for a term running concurrent with their elected term on the County Commission (the "Ex-Officio Members)...All other members of the BATA board shall be appointed for three-year terms."

In essence, the dispute comes down to an interpretation of that contractual language: Can Grand Traverse County appoint two sitting county commissioners to the BATA board — one as the "ex-officio member" and one as a "citizen member"?

Grand Traverse County board Chairman Rob Hentschel was part of a two-person ad hoc committee that recommended appointing both Scott Seiffert and Brad Jewett (both sitting county commissioners) to the BATA board for 2024, with Seiffert as the ex-officio member and Jewett as a citizen member.

Hentschel said believes that both the language and spirit of the August agreement allows that to happen: "There's nothing in the language or spirit of the interlocal agreement that prevents that."

But, Dunham and BATA board chairman Richard Cochrun vehemently disagree: "We think the language is very clear — only one sitting commissioner from each county can sit on our board at any time," Dunham said. "We stand by that understanding."

Grand Traverse County Commissioner T.J. Andrews said "an erosion of trust" between BATA and the county board, starting in February, is contributing to the dispute in an unhealthy way.

"It's about power relationships, not partisanship," Andrews said. "I sincerely hope that the BATA board agrees to the two-week extension we're asking for. If not, the dispute will become even more acute."

For her part, Dunham said: "I would also like to see trust rebuilt. Let's find a way forward."

A possible resolution to the dispute could come in January when the ad hoc county committee overseeing BATA appointments will interview additional candidates for the BATA board. If the end result of that process is to recommend one sitting county commissioner — and if the full Grand Traverse County board approves — the entire issue would disappear — for now, Andrews said.

Founded in 1986, BATA serves more than 370,000 riders each year in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. About 75% of those riders live in Grand Traverse County. Services fall into three main categories: Fixed bus routes in populated area, fixed bus routes to villages and the LINK on-demand service that operates similar to Uber or Lyft.

___

(c)2023 The Record-Eagle (Traverse City, Mich.)

Visit The Record-Eagle (Traverse City, Mich.) at record-eagle.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.