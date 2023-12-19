NJ: There’s now a stuffed animal of Ricardo, the bull that stopped trains at Newark Penn Station

There are no hard feelings between NJ Transit and Ricardo the bull, who delayed trains at Newark Penn Station last week while trotting up and down the tracks.

Ricardo, whose new home is an animal refuge in Sussex County, is getting more support from the commuter agency, which is now selling a plush Ricardo the Bull stuffed animal through NJTransit Shoppe.

The bull who made national news after delaying trains on Thursday morning is now living at the Skylands Animal Sanctuary in Sussex County.

NJ Transit announced Monday afternoon it was taking pre-orders for the “Showstopping Ricardo the Bull” plush online at njtransitshoppe.com, with a portion of the proceeds the support Ricardo in his new home.

NJ Transit cautioned that the stuffy will not be delivered in time for Christmas.

Reaction on social media was generally supportive including one woman on X, formerly Twitter, who suggested NJ Transit make Ricardo “your official mascot.”

The bull caused a stir at Penn Station on Thursday, delaying NJ Transit and Amtrak trains as Port Authority and Newark police scrambled to catch the wayward bovine as he trotted along the Northeast Corridor, the nation’a busiest rail passenger line.

Eventually, Newark and Port Authority police found the bull three miles away from the station behind a building and corralled him into a fenced lot.

Ricardo was tranquilized and taken to the Sussex animal sanctuary Thursday night where he joins roughly 400 other animals living the good life.

