CA: Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller appointed to state transit task force

Dec. 18—Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller will serve on the statewide Transit Transformation Task Force.

Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin recently made the appointment. The task force is being formed at a time when many mass transit agencies face economic challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am honored to be selected to represent rural operators like the Vine Transit system on the Transit Transformation Task Force, and I look forward to working on long-term and sustainable funding solutions and operational innovations to enhance public transportation service throughout the state," Miller said in a statement issued by the NVTA.

The task force will meet in person every two months beginning in February 2024. Agendas and other task force information will be available on the California State Transportation Agency website at calsta.ca.gov/subject-areas/sb125-transit-program.

