WV: George Levitsky to retire as head of the Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority

Dec. 12—FAIRMONT — After more than two decades serving in public transportation, George Levitsky is going to retire.

While Levitsky's last day on the job will be Jan. 31, he also already taken steps to pass the mantle of leadership.

With 31 years of experience at the Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority, Jeff Mullenax has been selected as the agency's new general manager.

During his career at the Transit Authority, Mullenax has served as a driver, dispatcher, trainer and office manager.

"Jeff's extensive experience and certifications are matched only by his commitment to community and desire to make a difference through his work at the FMCTA," states a press release from the Transit Authority.

In tandem with naming Mullenax general manager, the Transit Authority also announced Bruce Eddy will take on the new role of deputy general manager/operations. Together, Mullenax and Eddy have more than 55 years of experience with the Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority.

"On behalf of the FMCTA Board we are grateful to George for his 21 years of service and are thrilled to have someone with Jeff's experience and dedication to take the reins at the transit authority," Transit Authority Board President Jesse L. Corley said.

During Levitsky's tenure, the Transit Authority experienced extensive growth both in capital projects and expanded transit services.

Under Levitsky's guidance, the agency acquired properties to expand their footprint, added space for additional garages and completed renovation of the Quincy Street station, rehabilitation of the Monroe Street transfer station, and created affordable housing options for employees.

"Service expansion includes the addition of more routes to better serve the community. Particularly beneficial to our residents were the customized routes serving the FBI and Mylan Pharmaceuticals that served hundreds of employees over the years," according to the press release.

"FMCTA takes great pride in reaching underserved populations including improving transportation options for veterans, non-emergency medical riders and individuals seeking opioid treatment services."

In November 2022, the Transit Authority became the first public transportation organization in West Virginia to operate an electric vehicle as part of its fleet.

"I have worked very closely with Jeff and Bruce for the past 21 years. I am confident that they have a firm grasp on the changing landscape of public transportation and will continue making improvements for the betterment of Marion County," Levitsky said.

The Transit Authority was established in 1973 by the City of Fairmont and the Marion County Commission. With an operating budget of $3 million of local, state and federal funds, the agency has 38 employees. The agency operates 30 vehicles that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, including two vehicles that are electric, that serve a total of 12 routes Monday through Friday and two routes on weekends.

Reach Eric Cravey at 304-367-2523.

___

(c)2023 the Times West Virginian (Fairmont, W. Va.)

Visit the Times West Virginian (Fairmont, W. Va.) at www.timeswv.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.