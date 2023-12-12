GA: MARTA names Clayton representative next chairwoman of board

The incoming chairwoman of MARTA’s board of directors hails from Clayton, the first time someone from the county has led the transit agency’s governing body.

Kathryn “Katie” Powers will serve as chairwoman for the agency beginning in January while Jennifer Ide, a representative from the city of Atlanta, will serve as vice chairwoman.

“I am deeply grateful for and honored by this nomination,” Powers said in a news release. “As a lifelong resident of Clayton County, I love the opportunity that MARTA offers the place my family and I call home and I am dedicated to diligently working toward that progress.”

Powers was named to the position at MARTA’s monthly meeting on Thursday. She replaces outgoing board chairman Thomas Worthy. Al Pond was named secretary and Rod Frierson treasurer.

“I hope I made you proud, and I look forward to continuing the important work of overseeing MARTA’s public transportation system as a member of the board,” Worthy said.

MARTA Chairman and General Manager Collie Greenwood thanked Thomas for his service and welcomed the new leadership.

“I look forward to working closely with Katie and the other board officers in the coming year,” he said.

