CT: Fairfield envisions transit-oriented development as part of long-range plan

Dec. 8—FAIRFIELD — A handful of major developments that opened in recent years, and some others in the planning stages give a clue to the present and future of development in town.

The pattern is known as transit-oriented development, and it's both the manifestation of Fairfield's population growth over the past decade and a sign of where the town could be headed over the next 10 years as part of a long-term planning document that local leaders are debating.

A riverside patch of open land on Ash Creek Boulevard will eventually be the site of a 400-unit apartment complex called The Crossings at Fairfield Metro Center, spread across five buildings that will stand alongside a 120-room hotel. The first building of the eventual housing hotspot already stands with its completed skeleton — four stories overlooking Ash Creek and the Fairfield Metro station on either side.

The Crossings is one of several major developments the town has clustered around its pair of train stations in recent years, a class that includes the 160-unit Alto Fairfield Metro complex on the other side of the Fairfield Metro Center, another 240 residential units in the works for 81 Black Rock Turnpike and nearly 100 units at The Anchorage near Fairfield Station downtown.

"We're trying to find the right balance of needed economic growth balanced by preserving the characteristics of the community that everybody loves so much," Planning Director Jim Wendt said at a recent Board of Education meeting.

The advisory document — known as the Plan of Conservation and Development, or the POCD for short — is the 10-year development blueprint that will largely influence how Fairfield balances construction projects that boost the tax base with the space it preserves amid a growing population. Fairfield's population rose about 3.5 percent over a 10-year period from 59,400 in 2010 to roughly 61,500 in 2020, according to census data.

The plan, drafted by engineering consultant FHI Studio, looks to continue concentrating "more diverse housing options" around Fairfield's centers of public transportation — Fairfield Station downtown and Fairfield Metro Center near the Bridgeport border. But its bold vision for the next 10 years of growth has raised concerns about the school enrollment and traffic congestion that some worry could swell with added density in what have already become the most developed parts of town.

"We've already loosened our regulations to allow greater height, greater density, etcetera," Town Plan & Zoning Commissioner Kathryn Braun said of the Fairfield Metro Center area in an interview. "I'm not sure how much beyond that I really want to go."

Board of Education members have sounded alarm on the zoning disparities between the town's east and west sides that have resulted in noncompliance with a state racial imbalance law restricting schools from exceeding the district-wide average of minority students by more than 25 percent. Added housing density around the Fairfield Metro Center would likely be built within the school zone for McKinley Elementary School, which has triggered the state's mandate for the board to address a racial imbalance due to the number of racial minority students there.

Board members fear that as the town continues to chart more housing complexes in the neighborhood, repeated developments would exacerbate the issue that they have been struggling to address for more than 15 years.

"Someone needs to step in with a vision or nothing is going to change," board member Jennifer Maxon-Kennelly said at the meeting. "And there will be a future [ Town Plan and Zoning Commission] that is going to be getting the slack from a future Board of Ed cursing them for the decision of 2023. And I think we need to step up."

Board member Jeffrey Peterson said he was "taken aback" by the POCD's lack of education planning — the draft lacks a section on education, which had been incorporated into the version that was adopted in 2016 and is currently in effect. He said the likelihood of a 100-unit development bringing 13 children to the neighborhood could still contribute to overcrowding and force additional class sections that would necessitate more hiring — "major" factors behind the board's planning.

"One or two kids can have a major impact," he said. "And we're talking about areas of town — generally if we're talking about Commerce Drive area, the train station, the Post Road, we're feeding into the most crowded schools in town."

Wendt said the number of units that new developments create also don't necessarily correlate to increased enrollment — large apartment complexes like those cropping up around the railroad stations primarily serve senior citizens, young people or divorcees. Wendt added that while housing increased by 1.5 percent from 2010 to 2020, enrollment dropped by 10 percent.

He said although planning and zoning can influence enrollment figures, they're not the sole contributors, referencing the school board's recent resolution to the State Board of Education that cites building utilization and special programming demands as barriers to a successful redistricting solution to racial imbalance.

Commissioner Tom Corsillo said the POCD strikes the right focus in creating housing opportunities that can be affordable for senior citizens, essential workers and young people. But he said the process should consider all who might be impacted by increased density.

"It's critical that the POCD takes into consideration the needs and interests of all stakeholders, and that means, for example, ensuring that the plan includes a discussion of and recommendations to address our schools' racial imbalance and utilization, which is not in the current draft," he said in an email.

Zoning commissioners seem to be in agreement that the town needs more housing options, but "how much is too much" has been a sentiment of concern when it comes to adding density to the neighborhoods with Fairfield's largest complexes.

Commissioners Alexis Harrison and Braun said the town should undertake a traffic study downtown before approving the POCD, which supports increased building height and more residential units along a wider stretch of Post Road in a zone known as the Center Design Business District.

"If we were to expand that Center Design Business District, it would really allow a lot more density, a lot more traffic and it would be really detrimental I think for our town," Harrison said in an interview.

Harrison said commissioners have agreed on holding the conversation about extending the Center Design Business District and instead focus on how to handle any increases to the housing density within its current reach. Wendt said a traffic study would be up to the commission, but he doesn't share the same concerns about congestion.

The POCD proposes decreasing the minimum lot size for 4-family houses from 12,500 to 10,250 square feet, which would free up an additional 15 parcels for potential development, and decreasing parking requirements for developers that increase by bedroom as the number of families in a development climbs.

The plan states that transit-oriented housing accommodates for residents without a car or with fewer cars in "vibrant, walkable neighborhoods near transit infrastructure." The proposal also recommends the town adopt the findings of the 2019 Transit-Oriented Development Study, which assessed the town's capabilities for growth along its public transit corridor. Transit-oriented development can elevate property values and pad Fairfield's tax base in the process of increasing housing options, according to the POCD.

Under the 10-year plan, the town would revise a series of zoning regulations that limit the size and scale of developments and the amount of residential space they can create. Among them, two of Fairfield's planning zones known as the Center Designed Business District and Design Commercial District prohibit residential units on the ground floor and restrict buildings with residential space that exceeds 50 percent of the total number of units. The POCD suggests scrapping these regulations to enable more developments with wider residential components.

The study suggests increasing the density cap from 50 to 75 bedrooms per acre within the Transit-Oriented Development Park overlay, where the town targets such development around "key corridors and gateways" to the metro center, including Black Rock Turnpike, Commerce Drive, and King's Highway near Route 1 and I-95. Some station-adjacent properties near King's Highway and Ash Creek Boulevard also fall under the overlay.

The study states that the 50-bedroom cap undercuts the development potential that zoning regulations allowed through floor area and building envelope standards. Increasing the bedroom cap would enable more, yet smaller units instead of more spacious and expensive ones, according to the proposal.

The Town Plan and Zoning Commission will have the chance to decide whether a subcommittee made up of commissioners, other town officials and members of the public will take up the POCD to double down on revisions and potential studies. Wendt said once the redrafting process has been completed, the POCD will move to a public hearing phase before the commission decides on final adoption.

That adoption is not required for Fairfield for nearly three years, with the current plan remaining in effect until the late stages of 2026.

