IL: DMT employee withdraws from becoming new director

Dec. 6—DANVILLE — Danville Mass Transit is still searching for a new director.

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. reported at Tuesday night's Danville City Council meeting that Petro Poulos withdrew from consideration to be named director due to personal reasons.

DMT Director Lisa Beith is retiring this month.

Poulos was to be sworn in at Tuesday night's meeting. That agenda item was removed.

Poulos, maintenance and facilities manager, also has been streets supervisor with DMT.

In other business, the city council: heard presentations from Lauterbach & Amen on independent actuarial analysis of pension funds (the police and fire pensions are seeing increased percentage funded due to city cannabis funding, the public safety pension fee and 80 percent of casino revenue going to the pensions); accepted and placed on file the independent actuarial analysis of pension funds; and heard a compensation study presentation by Ashley Thomalla, HUB International.

More than $600,000 has been added for city employee salaries, 2-3 percent increases and positions being brought up to minimum salary study findings, in Danville's new 2024-2025 budget. Some aldermen were concerned about not voting on the salary study increases separately from the budget.

There also was a public hearing on the city's fiscal year 2024-2025 proposed budget, and the council heard a capital improvement plan presentation and Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Rise Grant downtown revitalization plan presentation.

Also, the council approved: a First Friday Glow Run grant application; state fire marshal grant application; purchasing police vehicles; school resource officer agreement with Danville School District 118; reimbursement of DMT state funds due to overpayment from the Illinois Department of Transporation; accepting a housing repair program grant; approving the purchase of 842 N. Griffin St. for the Garfield Park project for $52,500 from Antonio Duane Stafford of Peoria, Tina Laverne Wilkins of Springfield, Rory Wilkins (spouse of Tina Wilkins) of Springfield, and Eugene Clifford Oliver of Springfield.

The city also is paying a $5,000 relocation expense.

