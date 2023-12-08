CA: Despite transit push, freeway era’s not over

Orange County officials last week did something unusual in California these days. They dedicated a massive $2.16-billion years-long freeway widening project, which provides an additional standard traffic lane in each direction along the 405 freeway between Costa Mesa and the Los Angeles County border – and provides new express lanes for carpoolers and solo drivers willing to pay a toll.

“It symbolizes our dedication to enhancing the quality of life in Southern California,” said Orange County Transportation Authority CEO Darrell Johnson.

But some officials believe the county needs to move toward a system that focuses more on buses, trains and bicycle lanes. “The project was an enormous investment into making driving more convenient, which will inevitably lead to more cars and more driving – not just on the 405 itself but on all of our city streets,” said Russell Toler, vice chairman of the Costa Mesa Planning Commission.

“The era of the big highway projects are over,” University of Southern California planning Professor Marlon Boarnet told the Los Angeles Times. Even OCTA officials said they’re unlikely to undertake another project of this scale.

We’ve heard this “end of freeway building” story before. In 2001, then-Gov. Gray Davis dedicated what he said would be the last stretch of new freeway in California as he cut the ribbon on a 28-mile stretch in San Bernardino County.

Transportation officials have in the ensuing two decades invested heavily in transit and downplayed freeway building, yet the public still prefers automobiles.

Transit ridership has blipped upwards after COVID, but transit use has been declining across California for years. Only a fraction of Orange Countians rely on transit.

A 2019 Chapman University survey found local residents support expanding mass-transit systems, but 95 percent have never taken the bus and 70 percent would choose cars no matter what.

We’re not against providing options, but the overwhelming majority of Orange County residents get around by car. Our road infrastructure needs to be the main focus of transportation planning, so kudos to OCTA for following through on a project that will make commuting easier.

