IL: New DMT director to come on board

Dec. 4—DANVILLE — Danville Mass Transit's Petro Poulos will be replacing retiring DMT Director of Public Transportation Lisa Beith.

Poulos will be sworn in at Tuesday night's Danville City Council meeting. Beith retires later this month.

Poulos, maintenance and facilities manager, also has been streets supervisor with DMT.

In other business, the city council will: hear a presentation from Lauterbach & Amen on independent actuarial analysis of pension funds; accept and place on file the independent actuarial analysis of pension funds; and hear a compensation study presentation by Ashley Thomalla, HUB International.

There also will be a public hearing on the city's fiscal year 2024-2025 proposed budget, and the council will hear a capital improvement plan presentation and Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Rise Grant downtown revitalization plan presentation.

Also, the council will act on approving: a First Friday Glow Run grant application; state fire marshal grant application; purchasing police vehicles; school resource officer agreement with Danville School District 118; reimbursement of DMT state funds due to overpayment from the Illinois Department of Transporation; accepting a housing repair program grant; approving the purchase of 842 N. Griffin St. for the Garfield Park project for $52,500 from Antonio Duane Stafford of Peoria, Tina Laverne Wilkins of Springfield, Rory Wilkins (spouse of Tina Wilkins) of Springfield, and Eugene Clifford Oliver of Springfield. The city also is paying a $5,000 relocation expense.

