CA: 'Logo for the Bay Area': Transit merch might be the hottest holiday gift of the year

Dec. 4—Ian Blackley and the SF City FC soccer club were in huge need of a win on Oct. 25, when they started taking preorders for new jerseys with the Muni "worm" logo curving across the front.

The club was in debt to its league, its coach and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department for field use, to the point where the 2024 season was in doubt. The deal with Muni wasn't even a paid sponsorship; it was technically a licensing agreement — a cash-strapped transit agency agreeing to let a cash-strapped sports team use its logo.

But after the new Creamsicle-orange home jerseys with a red Muni logo went on sale in October, team board member Blackley watched in stunned glee as his incoming email started quickly scrolling with "new order" alerts. By the end of the week, SF City FC had sold 810 jerseys at $70 and $80 apiece and made about $30,000 in profits, eliminating most of its debt.

"It literally saved the club," said Blackley, who is also the team's creative director. "We were thinking of going on hiatus and not playing while figuring out how to dig out of that hole."

Local transit agencies, still struggling after the pandemic and long a target of frustration for Bay Area residents, are succeeding in an unexpected arena: urban fashion.

In six years, BART merchandise sales have gone from a money-losing endeavor using a cash register at the system's Oakland headquarters (hard to find if you didn't work for the transit agency) to an online store that nets six figures annually. The latest BART ugly holiday sweater — which will sell out this year, again — is expected to generate more than $100,000 in gross profits.

San Francisco Bay Ferry recently opened its "Aft Deck" store, selling shirts, stickers and mugs declaring " The Best Way to Cross the Bay!" And Muni-branded clothing is available through two nonprofits: the SF City FC soccer team, which plays in the developmental USL League Two, and the Market Street Railway museum — though the transit agency doesn't get a cut of the sales.

The merchandise seems particularly popular among younger riders, who have embraced transit as an inclusive service that will contribute to a better climate future.

"I've been thinking how BART's logo is the closest thing that we have to a logo for the Bay Area," said Ren Fitzgerald, a UC Berkeley first-year student and transit advocate whose daily wardrobe is made up of T-shirts, socks, sweaters and beanies with BART, Muni and other transit themes.

BART has long tried creative campaigns to boost interest and close budget deficits. In the early 1980s, the transit system placed arcade games in the Powell Street Station, and once considered installing cocktail lounges on cars.

But the New York MTA is the pioneer for merchandise sales among United States transit agencies. The MTA has been selling high volumes of transit clothing and memorabilia out of its New York Transit Museum shop since the 1990s, jumping to more than a million dollars in sales by the early 2000s.

The store now includes everything from popular shirts and hats celebrating individual neighborhood transit lines, to its "asset recovery" memorabilia site, which unloads obsolete seats, maps, call boxes and, currently, a used MTA trash can selling for $375.

BART's merchandise breakthrough came in 2021, when the agency ordered a few ugly holiday sweaters — featuring two reindeer leaping over a BART train — as prizes for employees, later sharing the photo on social media.

BART spokesperson Alicia Trost remembers the suffocating response: "'Where did we get these from? How many do we have? Are we selling them? ' I had to tell everyone, 'We only have five of them.'"

Officials that week quickly ordered as many as they could on a company credit card: 112 sweaters, which sold out in 40 minutes. The next year, BART sold out 800 holiday sweaters featuring the front of a BART train with antlers. This year, the transit agency ordered 3,000 sweaters (complete with light-up route map and horn sound) to meet demand. The 2,300 set aside for preorder sold out quickly in July, with more for sale during a Dec. 10 "SweaterFest" event at the Rockridge Station.

While BART sells other merchandise — hats, shirts and (coming soon!) an HO model railroad set — profits on holiday sweaters alone have leaped from $1,429 in 2021 to an expected $106,300 in 2023.

How exactly did clothing from Bay Area transit systems that people incessantly complain about become the 2020s local equivalent of Tickle Me Elmo?

Transit leaders say the two ideas are connected. SFMTA director Jeffrey Tumlin points to Jimmie Fails' line about San Francisco in the 2019 movie "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," spoken while riding Muni: "You don't get to hate it unless you love it."

"I think it's absolutely true for anyone who's a real San Franciscan," said Tumlin, whose own large collection of transit merchandise includes a custom Muni suit featuring a map of the Central Subway. San Franciscans "know how meaningful Muni is, how important it is, and also how much better it could be."

Blackley, whose soccer team has placed paid sponsors on jerseys in the past, said the unpaid Muni deal has potential for more than profits for both parties. The team has been promoting all the bus and streetcar lines that stop near Kezar Stadium, the squad's longtime home pitch.

The team made more money in a single week than in any entire year of merchandise sales in its 22-year history. And for a club that typically sells just a few hundred tickets in a stadium that seats 10,000, they hope the jerseys will introduce the team to new fans.

"A crypto company could give us $20,000 in cash and the jerseys wouldn't be well-received or worn out on non-match days," he said. "I think this is going to pay tenfold down the line."

Berkeley undergrad Fitzgerald fell in love with transit through Caltrain, the public transit line near their San Mateo home. After starting with a "very comfy" BART beanie a few years ago, Fitzgerald now owns dozens of articles of transit clothing, including designs from Chris Arvin's Transit Supply store, and their latest prize — an authentic 1970s BART operator jumpsuit.

Fitzgerald, who uses they/them pronouns, rarely leaves home wearing fewer than two transit items, leading one fellow student to point and exclaim "train girl!" every time they cross paths.

"Public transit is just such a great unifier — whether you ride it to a concert once every few months and it's just a way to get home safe with your friends, or whether you are taking it every single day and you know every bus driver," Fitzgerald said. "I've literally met some of my best friends riding public transit."

Tumlin and Trost said Muni and BART could use the support. Ridership for both agencies plummeted to all-time lows during the pandemic, and despite recent gains, both agencies are still in crisis.

They need money and riders, but maybe even more than that they need goodwill. Goodwill that comes when a few thousand people are proudly wearing your logo.

"To sell all these sweaters told us that people will return when they have a reason to get back on transit and that they still love us," Trost said. "And they forgive us for our flaws. That's important."

Peter Hartlaub

