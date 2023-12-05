OH: Michael Pizmoht appointed to Laketran board

Dec. 3—Laketran has announced the swearing-in of Michael Pizmoht of Willoughby Hills as the newest member of its board.

The Lake County commissioners had appointed the Willoughby Hills resident, who serves as the director of data architecture with Sherwin Williams in Cleveland, and he was sworn in last week, the transit agency confirmed.

Officials noted Pizmoht's dedicated use of Laketran's Park-n-Ride service, for his daily commute throughout his 16-year career, and his experience which "uniquely positions him to understand the importance of efficient and sustainable transportation solutions, aligning with the goals of the Laketran."

Pizmoht fills the term — which runs through May 2025 — of his late wife, Laura, who died in October at age 48 after a battle with cancer.

"I have always had an interest in public transportation and understand how important it is that Lake County residents have access to affordable transportation to get to work or other important places," he said. "It is an honor to serve the community and continue the work my wife started here."

Laketran President Brian Falkowski added that the agency is fortunate to have someone of Pizmoht's caliber joining the board.

"His commitment to our organization and his wealth of experience will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of Laketran," Falkowski added. "We extend our deepest condolences for the loss of Laura and are honored to have Michael continue her work."

The volunteer, nine-member governing board provides fiduciary oversight and establishes policies to ensure services that best fit the needs of the community.

" Lake County is eternally grateful to Laura Pizmoht for her service to Laketran, and we are so blessed to have her husband continue her great work," said county Commissioner John Plecnik. "I was honored and humbled to nominate Michael for this very important role in our local community."

___

(c)2023 The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio)

Visit The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) at www.news-herald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.