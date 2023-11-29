GA: Community leaders say enhanced transit is vital

Nov. 28—Local business leaders said they are excited Whitfield County and Dalton officials are looking to expand and enhance the services offered by the Whitfield County Transit Service.

The county currently offers on-demand transit service but that is in conjunction with scheduled contractual obligations with local organizations, such as the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services and the Whitfield County Senior Center.

A change in federal funding could allow the county to buy and operate two more vans that would be used only for the on-demand service.

"We have a lot of people without cars," said T.J. Kaikobad, owner of Cyra's and the chairman of the Downtown Dalton Development Authority. "We have a lot of people in retirement communities and assisted living. They might want to go have lunch at one of our restaurants or shop at one of our specialty shops. This would make it easier for them to make plans and take those trips downtown or to other places in the city."

Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President Jason Mock said "expanding our community's transit system is not merely an option; it is an absolute necessity."

"When we make a commitment to enhancing our public transit infrastructure, we are taking a significant step towards a future that prioritizes the well-being of all our community members," Mock said. "Furthermore, investing in a robust public transit system is pivotal in ensuring that our citizens can easily access employment opportunities. This reliable and efficient transportation network is a key driver of economic growth and stability. By making it easier for people to get to work, we are empowering individuals and contributing to our community's overall prosperity."

Mock said in addition to enhancing existing transit systems "it's crucial that we think outside the box and explore different and innovative ways to provide transit options to our residents."

"Embracing new technologies, exploring alternative transportation modes and considering sustainable practices can help us meet the evolving needs of our community," he said. "Our collective efforts in improving public transit will lead to a more sustainable and prosperous future for everyone."

