NJ: Author of NJ Transit reform law won’t seek new appointment to the transit board

Former State Sen. Robert Gordon, who wrote the NJ Transit reform law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy after holding public hearings into the agency’s woes, will not seek reappointment to the mass transit agency’s board of directors he’s served on since 2020.

Gordon, who was among the board members appointed by Murphy after signing the reform law in December 2018, said he did not plan to ask the governor to reappoint him to the post. The news was first reported by the New Jersey Globe.

Gordon told NJ Advance Media that his term ends on Dec. 6 and he advised Murphy that he doesn’t want to be reappointed, making his last board meeting Dec. 12. He said he notified Murphy and state Transportation Commissioner Diane Guttierez-Scaccetti on Sunday of the decision.

Murphy’s office did not answer an email asking for a response to Gordon’s decision.

Gordon said he is leaving the board to devote his time and effort to a new job he took in September at Stevens & Lee Public Affairs as a vice president.

“I’m hoping to focus much of my time on infrastructure, on clean energy and utility issues and the fact that it’s a new job that needed to get my full attention, that prompted my decision to leave,” Gordon said.

The bipartisan reform law was the result of two years of hearings about the problems surrounding NJ Transit in the wake of a 2016 train crash in Hoboken that killed a woman and injured more than 100 people. Gordon co-chaired the joint legislative oversight committee that conducted the probe.

“He will be missed on the New Jersey Transit board, both as an advocate for commuters, and particularly as a voice for Bergen County,” said Loretta Weinberg, former state senate majority leader who served on that joint oversight committee with him. “Hopefully others will come in his place who will not be afraid to question the bureaucracy, but Bob Gordon will be a tough act to follow. He had the expertise and the background to raise the appropriate questions.”

The reform law, which was to first major revision since the 1979 law that created NJ Transit, expanded its board of directors from eight to 13 members — including a public member who must be an NJ Transit train, bus or light rail rider, and four public members with transportation policy experience.

Gordon was nominated to that expanded board by Murphy in January 2020 but had to wait until June 2020 for passage of a law that allowed him to serve on NJ Transit’s board and as a commissioner on the Board of Public Utilities.

“I considered it a privilege to be given the opportunity to serve on the board, particularly at time when the board needed to undertake a major rebuilding of the organization,” Gordon said. “For the previous 10 years there had not been a lot of investment in New Jersey Transit, and it was reflected in the level of service and the infrastructure.”

He cited a capital program for major projects and equipment purchases that increased from $60 million to $6 billion, which Gordon said has been called the second largest mass transit agency capital program in the nation.

While he said it will take some time for NJ Transit passengers to see the effects of that program, because rail and bus equipment takes time to build and be delivered, and projects haven’t been completed, “I’d like to think we began a major rebuilding.”

Gordon was known for his insightful and sometimes pointed questions he asked on behalf of commuters in response to issues they raised about rail and bus service. In October 2020. Gordon, along with board member Shanti Narra, a bus commuter, asked riders for their complaints and demanded more information for agency staff about specific incidents such as a commuter who was stranded on a parked train.

Gordon, along with former board vice chairman Cedrick Fulton and board member James Adams, would tag-team staff with questions and requests for information about specific issues and how they were addressed at Customer Service and Operations Committee meetings. The questions were credited with getting riders details that might have remained behind the scenes.

Gordon also used his BPU experience as a member of NJ Transit Energy and Sustainability Committee when talking about electric buses and the use and viability of solar and renewable power for a backup power plant called Transit Grid that is still in the design phase.

On that issue, Gordon challenged assertions about renewable power in a report by Strategen Consulting, which was commissioned by environmentalists who oppose an option to build a natural gas-fired power plant. That didn’t win him unanimous approval from some advocacy groups.

“I noticed that he has commented more than most board members, although some of those comments were very dismissive of environmentalists and the study for which they paid to demonstrate the viability of a solar-oriented NJ Transit grid,” said Sally Jane Gellert, Lackawanna Commuter Coalition chairperson. “His participation has been a mixed bag, and we do note the board’s record of unanimous votes and the swift departure of anyone voting ‘No’ on anything.”

Gordon concluded a five-year term as a commissioner of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in April 2023.

“You’ll find fewer more dedicated public servants than Bob Gordon,” said David Rible, Utility and Transportation Contractors Association, in a statement. “Whether it was his time in the Legislature, at the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities or with NJ Transit, he has constantly worked for the greater good of New Jerseyans.”

Gordon, in turn, paid tribute to his fellow board members and NJ Transit employees.

“It was a privilege to serve with my fellow board members and the staff of NJ Transit, which I think is extraordinarily well qualified and has taken on some difficult challenges,” he said. “Serving with them is one of the high points of the experience.”

